Boy Napping While Dad Fishes Dies After DUI Driver Smashes Into Car: Police

An 8-year-old boy sleeping in a car during a fishing trip with his dad has died after a driver drove into the parked vehicle while it was on the shoulder lane.

Javier Velez was killed in the crash between the two cars on the White Horse Pike, on U.S. Route 30, westbound in Absecon, New Jersey, at about 3:25 a.m. on Sunday.

Absecon police officers carried out an investigation and later identified a 25-year-old man, Edward Johnston from Egg Harbor City, as the driver. He had been traveling westbound alone on the route when his 2019 Nissan Sentra car allegedly "went off the roadway to the right and struck a 1995 Honda that was parked on the shoulder," per ABC6. Javier Velez was asleep in the Honda vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was then taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Atlantic County prosecutors charged Johnston with driving under the influence and reckless driving, according to daily newspaper The Press of Atlantic City. The prosecutors told NBC10: "Additional charges may be forthcoming pending investigation into the cause of the crash."

The flashing lights at night of a police car. An 8-year-old boy was killed in the crash that happened when a car ran into another on the shoulder of U.S. Route 30 in New Jersey. Getty

The New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety says hundreds of people have died on the Garden State's roads this year so far. As of Tuesday, July 25, 301 people were reported to have died in New Jersey in 287 accidents that were recorded by state police. This represented a 23.8 percent increase in traffic fatalities from the previous year. In 2022, there were 395 fatalities recorded and 330 in 2021 at the same date. The overwhelming majority of victims are drivers, followed by pedestrians and then passengers.

This year, there have been 16 children aged 16 and under who have died in traffic crashes in New Jersey. The government statistics also found eight of those children were listed as passengers.

An Absecon Police Department Facebook post shared on the day of the incident read: "U.S. Route 30 (Absecon Boulevard) westbound from Atlantic City is closed to Absecon for a motor vehicle crash."

The APD later issued an updated statement that announced the roadway had been reopened to traffic.

Anyone with any information about the crash on Sunday has been asked to contact Detective Dylan Hutton of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7885. They can also call Sgt. Ryan O'Connell of the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667 x208. A third option is to go online at the ACPO website to submit a tip.

