Boy Who Vowed To Marry Childhood Crush Finally Gets Wish—'Like a Dream'

A man determined to wed his childhood sweetheart has got his wish, marrying the girl he fell in love with at 13 years old.

Victoria and Tanner Doss first became pals in the third grade when their parents met through their local church in Lake Norman, North Carolina.

"We were best friends and would always hang out together after school," Victoria told Newsweek. "Our families would always get together for cook-outs."

The couple—both 25 years old—attended the same elementary, middle and high school, and first started dating in eighth grade after five years of friendship.

Tanner and Victoria Doss first met in third grade (left), and finally wed in October 2020 (right). Victoria Doss/@victoriaanndoss

"He asked me out at our hometown fair," Victoria said. "After a couple of months, I broke up with him because I thought it was so weird that I was dating my best friend."

The pair lost touch until their senior year when Victoria's mom arranged for Tanner to drive her to the ACT test.

"Tanner bought me lunch afterwards," she said. "He officially asked me to be his girlfriend a few days later and we've been together ever since."

As they were about to graduate high school, Tanner told Victoria that he was "going to marry her one day." At the time, Victoria called him "crazy," as she wasn't remotely thinking about marriage.

Victoria (left) and Tanner Doss (right) were best friends from the ages of eight to 13, after their parents met through church. Victoria Doss/@victoriaanndoss

Tanner was certain that Victoria was the one, but the couple was about to face their first real challenge—attending college in different states. They spent four years in a long-distance relationship, but neither was tempted to stray.

"A common question we get asked is if we dated other people," Doss said. "I always tell them that I dated people after we first broke up in middle school, but like he never dated anyone else. He's very proud of that too."

Tanner proposed to Victoria in October 2019 while on a trip to Grandfather Mountain in Boone, North Carolina. The pair were meeting Tanner's family for an Appalachian State football game, with Boone of the couple's favorite places to visit.

"We used to visit in high school and college for the times when we wanted to get away, so I had always hoped in the back of my mind that he would propose to me there when the time was right," Victoria said.

The pair dated briefly in eighth grade, but lost touch for five years after Victoria broke it off. Victoria Doss/@victoriaanndoss

Once the couple reached the summit of Grandfather Mountain, Tanner got down on one knee and popped the question. A hidden photographer was there to capture the moment on camera, with Victoria immediately saying "Yes."

However, the surprises were not over for Victoria. Tanner had arranged for them to have lunch at a local restaurant where both of their families were waiting to celebrate.

"I was in total shock," she said. "It meant so much that he went the extra mile to make sure they were both there for this special moment."

The couple married at the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway a year later, with their venue overlooking the mountains.

The couple reunited in their senior year of high school and have been together ever since. Victoria Doss/@victoriaanndoss

"Since we got married during COVID, our ceremony was small but I loved how intimate it was," Victoria said. "I still believe to this day that Heaven touched Earth on our wedding day, it felt like a dream."

Since first reuniting as high school seniors, the couple has also moved to Florida, adopted a golden retriever named Banks and started their careers, with Victoria a fashion expert for Amazon and Tanner a management consultant at PwC.

Victoria recently shared a cute clip of their love story to TikTok, beginning with photos of the couple in elementary school and culminating with snaps from their wedding day.

"Him: 'I'm going to marry you one day.' Me: 'Probably not,'" she jokingly wrote in the video captions, with the sweet video receiving 4.6 million views and over 290,000 likes.

Tanner proposed to Victoria on Grandfather Mountain in their home state of North Carolina, with the couple marrying at the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway. Victoria Doss/@victoriaanndoss

"This is THE sweetest thing ever!" commented James Grimes.

"What a beautiful love story!" agreed LivvsMomMom.

"This gave me goosebumps," said Tiffany.

"I'm VOMITING over how adorable this is. It's like a [Goddamn] nicolas sparks novel," joked Arianna G.

"Soulmates," said Christina Michael.

"Fate wanted you together," wrote angel_carma.

"When you know, you know," said user1718827899813.

"Don't ever let go! No matter how hard it gets!" commented Brittany.

"Beautiful love story and legacy," said Jmt. "Wishing you a full long life together."

