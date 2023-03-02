Boyfriend Dragged for Prioritizing His 'Safety' Over Partner's During Storm

A "livid" partner has turned to the internet for support after a recent storm left them stranded at work.

In a viral Reddit post, u/BorderlineBarbie92, explained the reason why their partner refused to pick them up as usual.

Usually, the boyfriend, who doesn't work, picks up the poster three days per week. However, on February 28, there was a storm in Southwest Ontario, Canada, so he decided against driving.

The partner, who works in a children's daycare center, explained there was "zero visibility" and that snow plows couldn't get to the roads quickly enough.

The poster wrote that they finished work to find multiple texts from the boyfriend. He explained the route was going to take almost an hour so he wasn't leaving the house.

The Redditor posted: "I was annoyed, but semi-understanding. He seemed apologetic and kept saying "I hope you don't hate me"."

The poster wrote that they stood in "blizzard conditions" from 5:45 p.m. until 6:20 p.m. as the first bus was late. There were three buses to get in total, all of which were late because of the weather conditions.

"My legs were numb and covered in ice pellets (which then melted on the heated bus and made me soaking wet). With each connection, I grew more and more irritated until I was nothing short of livid. For my last connection, I was in the cold from 7:20 to 8:00. I didn't get home until 8:30," the poster explained.

When they finally got home, they decided to bite their tongue and have an early night.

The poster has since updated the post: "His ultimate reason for not coming to get me was safety and not wrecking the car because we need it to move in 2 weeks, which leads to the fact that we're moving to a MUCH closer (8 bus stops) apartment soon and none of this will matter."

'Approach Conflicts With Empathy and Understanding'

Lisa Lawless, a clinical psychotherapist, told Newsweek that the couple should establish clear expectations around communication and emergency planning so they are prepared for the future.

Lawless said: "Ultimately, the most important thing is working together to find a solution prioritizing their safety and relationship.

"Relationships are about finding ways to support and care for one another, even when things get tough. It's essential to be clear and honest about our needs and expectations while being willing to listen and compromise.

"When it comes to transportation and safety issues, it's essential to prioritize our well-being and our loved ones. This may mean making difficult decisions or compromises, but ultimately it's about caring for ourselves and one another," Lawless added.

"In relationships, conflicts can arise around all sorts of issues, from big to small. We must approach these conflicts with empathy and understanding, recognizing that our partners do their best to navigate their needs and priorities."

The post, which has 6,700 upvotes, has received a lot of traction, with more than 3,000 people commenting.

The top comment, with 12,700 upvotes, read: "I'm confused... If it was "near zero visibility" then how was he supposed to drive?"

"I'm from Minnesota and have my fair share of blizzard experiences. I think being outside and wet in a blizzard is a lot more dangerous than driving in it," wrote another user.

"PRECISELY. I'm from Colorado. Fully know about driving in a blizzard. Leaving someone to wait for the bus/walk is much worse. In addition, buses have terrible traction, so the risk of an accident was much greater. All of this begs the question of why she is with an unmotivated, lazy loser in the first place. [Original poster], think about the larger choices here! And, start taking driving lessons, even if you can't yet afford a car. You need to look out for yourself; this man does not have your back," commented another.

Newsweek reached out to u/BorderlineBarbie92 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work, and your story could be featured on Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" section.