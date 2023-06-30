The modern dating phenomenon known as "getting the ick" can strike at any time. Sooner is preferable, and more common, than later—but what if you suddenly catch it a year and a half into a relationship?

Reddit user u/Kombitcha, 26, took to the platform recently to "vent" but also ask for advice about her boyfriend, 33, and his "gross habits."

In the post she explained that they have been living together for three weeks at this point and: "My boyfriend is honestly so gross sometimes. He has a perpetually stuffy nose and I have found his boogers on walls, in the shower, on hand towels etc. whenever I hear him blow his nose I get triggered."

The situation got worse when Kombitcha that instead of constantly blowing his nose into a tissue, he has instead been using his hand as a receptacle for the constant stream of snot.

"He has been blowing his nose and wiping his boogers god only knows where," she revealed. "On the blanket we both sleep with? The sheets?? I am sick and disgusted thinking about this."

"I knew he was gross, but I just can't do this," she added, explaining that she is no longer sexually attracted to him and describing him as "defensive" whenever she tried to bring the issue up with him.

Newsweek spoke to Avigail Lev, founder and director of the Bay Area Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center, who defined "the ick" as "a term used to describe a sudden feeling of repulsion or aversion towards someone you were once attracted to. It typically occurs in romantic relationships and involves feeling turned off by specific behaviors or traits of the other person. It can lead to a significant change in feelings towards that person, even without a clear reason."

However, in this situation, the reason is clear.

"In this particular scenario, the issue is deeper than just the 'ick' and revolves around consideration and negotiation," Lev continued. "Her partner is not showing willingness to negotiate and meet her needs. They could negotiate many different ways to meet her need, like blowing his nose in another room or asking her leave the room while he blows his nose.

"He can agree to use tissue or toilet paper to blow his nose and not leave boogers or mucus on furniture. This issue is basic consideration and also a health concern. The underlying problem seems to her partner's unwillingness to negotiate and address the concerns raised, which goes beyond the initial discomfort. Instead of problem-solving, negotiating, and listening, he becomes defensive. That's not an 'ick' problem. It's a much deeper issue.

"'The ick' can have various causes, such as attachment style, fear of intimacy, discovering incompatibilities, or deeper underlying issues. It can manifest from shallow reasons or be related to substantial issues in the relationship, depending on the situation. Not everyone experiences it, especially in a healthy and supportive relationship where most annoyances are negotiable."

Users in the comments were appalled at the boyfriend's behavior.

"Okay, that's enough of reddit for today," commented one user, "I'm am begging y'all... just be single. This is so nasty. A YEAR?! Girl. Please be serious, said another.

Some users felt less sympathy for the OP.

"Right? Op said she knew he was gross and she still moved in with him. I don't feel bad, I'm just glad that I'm single lol."

