Fury Over Why Man Refuses To Host at Girlfriend's 'Modern and Sleek' Home

There are many reasons why someone in a relationship might experience the modern phenomenon known as "the ick." Cutting their toenails in front of you, questionable political opinions, or maybe the way they decorate their apartment.

One man on Reddit has been voted the a****** for not wanting to hold a work gathering at his girlfriend's apartment, due to her "off-putting" décor.

In the post, Reddit user decordilemma explains that he, 32, and his girlfriend, 29, have been going out for over a year. "She's smart, funny, a bit quirky, and has a serious job with a good salary. We have a great time together and generally get along very well," he wrote.

"The only thing is her choice in home 'décor' is bizarre," he continued. "To put it frankly, and not something you think a normal, grown adult would be into."

A stock image of a woman decorating her home. A man has taken to Reddit to complain about his girlfriends interior design. DGLimages/Getty Images

He explains that although her apartment is "modern and sleek," she has a wall "dedicated to animation...like Futurama pieces and etchings of some weird triangle guy," and a "wall of framed preserved insects in another room...tarantulas, beetles and large stick insects."

He also describes her bathroom as having "a subtle theme of the ocean...But instead of starfish or shells, she has a little anglerfish nightlight, a small vampiric squid painting, and then a framed diagram of what apparently is a Goblin shark right by the toilet."

According to the poster, "the one time I brought a work colleague over they ended up telling me after that they found her insect wall terrifying. I work in finance and appearances and first impressions are important."

He explains that his girlfriend suggested he use her apartment for an upcoming work gathering, as his place is under construction, and after she pressed him on his rejection of this idea, "I finally said it's because her home décor is strange and not something a grown woman would have, and also that her insect wall horrified the one colleague that did come over."

The girlfriend then "got mad and said at the end of the day, it's not my space and these things bring her joy." Claiming he loves his girlfriend, the Redditor then finished by saying, "I mean, my own mother asked if my girlfriend was autistic after she saw the entire apartment for the first time."

Newsweek spoke to clinical psychologist Dr. Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D about the unique relationship issue.

"He certainly has a right to be thoughtful about choosing the right environment when hosting a work event," she said. "At the same time, he could have been more sensitive to his girlfriend's feelings in the way he conveyed his position. For example, instead of calling her décor 'strange' and questioning whether it was appropriate for 'a grown woman' he might have simply stayed with fact-based statements such as noting that work colleagues had previously indicated feeling shook up by the collection of dead bugs, and that décor with a more traditional, conventional look tends to fare better for his work gatherings as well as hew more closely to his personal style.

"He may have also sandwiched these remarks between effusive thanks to her for hosting him and being willing to host his friends as well. This conflict could actually open up a conversation about flexibility and compromise, including whether she would insist on featuring this décor even if they were sharing a home as a married couple in the future."

Users on Reddit were not impressed with the boyfriend's behavior.

"Yeah, op sounds like he would be better off with a plain Jane girlfriend with pottery barn home décor. His girlfriend sounds too cool for him," commented one user.

"YTA, shallow and just plain horrible. Truthfully I think you'd gf would be better off being your ex gf. Also you clearly don't know much about children or the things she is interested in," said another.

Although in the minority, some users believed the OP was not the a******. "NTA—you've gotten negative feedback from a colleague before, so at this point it isn't just your opinion—you've gotten confirmation," commented one user.

Newsweek has reached out to decordilemma via Reddit for comment.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.