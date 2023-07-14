No One Can Believe What Engineer Turns Thrifted Handkerchiefs Into—'Goals'

Homemade gifts from the ones we love often mean the most and a woman recently went viral on TikTok for showing off what her innovative boyfriend created for her.

In a video posted by Grace Nicholas, she explained that her boyfriend, Adam Boehm, made her a stunning top for their upcoming trip to Europe using a surprising source of material.

"POV you leave for Spain tomorrow and your bf found linen handkerchiefs from the thrift store and starts making you a top for the trip," reads the text.

Nicholas, 24, from Vancouver Island, Canada, works in online marketing and is also a model. Her boyfriend of just over a year, Boehm, 28, is a geotechnical engineer who also started a clothing brand called "The Saturday Project" a few years ago.

Grace Nicholas and her boyfriend Adam Boehm are pictured while on holiday in Spain. Nicholas is wearing the top he made for her out of vintage napkins. Courtesy of Grace Nicholas

"Through his clothing brand he's learned a lot about sustainable clothing production and pattern making," Nicholas told Newsweek. "We were at our local thrift store and found the most beautiful doilies and thought it would make a great shirt. It's the very first piece of clothing he's cut and sewn himself so I was quite impressed!"

The top took Boehm six hours to make, "and we had a lot of fun pinning it on me to get the perfect fit," said Nicholas.

"I was completely amazed when we did the final fitting. The video really shows it all!,"she added.

During the COVID-19 pandemic do-it-yourself activities saw a surge in popularity, with many people dusting off their sewing machines and reviving a lost art. The current cost of living crisis has also heightened awareness about fast fashion and sustainability, thereby perpetuating the trend.

According to Earth.org, clothing production has doubled since 2000 while the average number of times an item was worn decreased by 36 percent overall.

Fast fashion generates more carbon dioxide than aviation and shipping combined and the environmental news and data platform says 92 million tons of clothes-related waste is discarded each year, the equivalent of a garbage truck full of clothes being incinerated or sent to a landfill every second.

Nicholas' environmentally-friendly top turned out great, and users on TikTok were impressed by the inspired creation.

"Ahhhh I'm so happy for you, goals," said one user.

"This is so wholesome and beautiful," commented another.

"Marry him, hurry up," urged a different user.

"This is the greenest of green flags," wrote one.

Do you have great travel stories or videos you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.