Boy's Brain 'Obliterated' in Abuse Death by Adoptive Parents: Prosecutor

A 5-year-old Pennsylvania boy died from severe injuries, including several brain bleeds, sustained after being allegedly abused repeatedly by his adoptive parents, according to the county prosecutor.

An unconscious Landon Maloberti was brought to AHN Hempfield Neighborhood Hospital in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, on January 30 by his adoptive mother Lauren E. Maloberti and her husband Jacob N. Maloberti, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said in a statement on Friday.

Due to the 5-year-old's condition, he was transported to University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Children's Hospital for specialized care, according to Ziccarelli. He ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died on February 7, the district attorney said.

The couple was arrested and charged in their adoptive son's death on Thursday, according to Ziccarelli, who said that county detectives and Delmont police have been investigating allegations of "severe child abuse" since January that ultimately led Landon's death.

Newsweek reached out via email on Saturday to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's and via Facebook to the Delmont police. It was unclear at the time of publication if the Malobertis had retained attorneys.

Lauren Maloberti, 34, is charged with criminal homicide, first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of children, two counts of aggravated assault of a child, and criminal conspiracy. Jacob Maloberti, 33, is charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, two counts of aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy. Both are currently being held without bond in the Westmoreland County Prison awaiting arraignment on August 8, online inmate records show.

"Tragically, Landon suffered abuse and trauma over the span of his short life," Ziccarelli said. "We intend to prosecute this case with the dignity and honor Landon deserves."

Lauren Maloberti and her husband Jacob, who is a corrections officer at Fayette State Correctional Center, waited at least a day after severely injuring the boy before seeking help and taking him to the hospital on January 30, according to the criminal complaint obtained by local news station WPXI.

The hospital staff told police in the court documents that Lauren Maloberti showed no urgency when they arrived and said that she told them Landon was "wobbly from COVID a month prior," WPXI reported.

A doctor at Children's Hospital said that the adoptive parents they should have called 911 immediately, saying that Landon had suffered three brain bleeds and that his brain was "obliterated," according to the criminal complaint.

An autopsy determined that Landon had "blunt force trauma to his head and neck, blunt force trauma to his torso, and blunt force trauma to his extremities," Ziccarelli said.

Investigators said the child had numerous bruises on his body, and because of the severity of his injuries, he "could not breathe on his own, and had rotational head trauma consistent with severe child abuse," according to the district attorney.

The couple's five other children were interviewed by local authorities during the investigation and described hearing the 5-year-old crying. Officials would not confirm to local media outlets where the Malobertis' other children are following the couple's arrest.

Landon's siblings allegedly told investigators that the 5-year-old was the only one their mom spanked because "he does not learn his lesson." The children told police that their mother would "spank Landon with her open hand, a wooden spoon, or use a spray bottle," WPXI reported, citing the criminal complaint.

One sibling told investigators that their mother "gets more angry" with Landon while she spanks him, and would send the other children upstairs during the beatings, according to the court document, which notes that the siblings told police they could hear Landon cry.

Investigators also discovered during the probe that one of Lauren Maloberti's former coworkers reported that she hated the little boy and that he was hard to love, according to the criminal complaint.

Text messages between the Malobertis from April 2022 until February 2023 were "full of disdain" for the 5-year-old, the complaint alleges.

Landon's maternal grandmother told police that she did not notice any signs of abuse until April 2022 when Lauren Maloberti stopped letting her see the boy, telling her he was "bad," investigators said in the criminal complaint.

Delmont Police Chief T.J. Klobucar said in a statement shared to the department's Facebook page on Friday that the investigation remains ongoing, calling the case a tragedy.

"In the 25 years I have been working for the Delmont Police Department, we have never faced an incident like this," Klobucar said. "To the family and friends of sweet Landon, this is the first step towards justice. Our hearts break for Landon and everyone who knew him and for this tragedy that ultimately took his precious life at 5 years old."