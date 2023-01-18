Following the success of its Formula 1 documentary, F1: Drive to Survive, Netflix has turned its eyes to the world of tennis with Break Point.

The show follows an array of tennis players, all of whom are rising in the ranks across the ATP and WTA tours.

Netflix released the first half of the docuseries on January 13, and teased that there was more to come, so viewers will no doubt be wondering when the show is expected to return.

Here is everything we know so far.

When Will 'Break Point' Part 2 Come to Netflix? Tennis Series Release Plan

Break Point Part 1 landed on Netflix on January 13, 2023 just in time for the start of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

The first part consists of five episodes in total, and the second half will feature another five episodes, Netflix has confirmed.

Netflix has revealed that the documentary will return in June 2023, at which point the remaining five episodes will premiere on the streaming platform.

A specific date has not been confirmed by Netflix, however the timing is certainly apt in the tennis season, as fans of the sport likely realize, as June 2023 is the month that is closest to two Grand Slam tournaments: Roland Garros in Paris, France, and Wimbledon in London, U.K.

Roland Garros will take place from May 28 to June 11, while Wimbledon begins on Monday, July 3 in 2023.

So, although Netflix has not shared its planned release date for Break Point Part 2 it is unlikely to be chance that they've chosen June to release new episodes.

It could be that episodes are released while Roland Garros is on or just before Wimbledon begins, perhaps on Friday, June 30.

Netflix will confirm further release details for Break Point later in the year.

Which Tennis Players Appear in 'Break Point'?

Break Point puts the spotlight on various tennis players on the rise in both the ATP and WTA tours, highlighting that some of the global icons of the sport, like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams, are reaching the twilight of their careers.

The first five episodes feature players such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nick Kyrgios, and Paula Badosa, among many others.

A number of other famous faces in the tennis world appear in the documentary, including former World No. 1 players Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova and Maria Sharapova, and Nadal's uncle and former coach, Toni Nadal.

Other people that appear in the series include Paul Annacone, Chris Evert, and Patrick Mouratoglou.

Here are the tennis players that are the focus of Break Point Part 1:

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Paula Badosa

Matteo Berrettini

Taylor Fritz

Ons Jabeur

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios

Casper Ruud

Aryna Sabalenka

Maria Sakkari

Sloane Stephens

Iga Swiatek

Frances Tiafoe

Ajla Tomljanovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Break Point Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.