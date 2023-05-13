Breakfast Foods To Avoid To Reduce Bloating, Says Gastroenterologist

The dreaded bloat. It can hit us all at different times but for many of us, it's right after breakfast, setting us up for an uncomfortable and frustrating day ahead.

To reduce bloating after breakfast, it's essential to look closely at what you're eating. This might mean bad news for those bacon addicts among us as it contains high amounts of sodium, which causes water retention and bloating.

Tackling bloating first thing in the morning with a good breakfast routine can not only help reduce it, but also help your stomach deal with anything else you throw at it throughout the day. Newsweek spoke to an expert to find out the best way to start your day, and make sure bloating doesn't ruin it.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Joseph Salhab, also known as "The Stomach Doc" on social media, defined bloating to Newsweek as "a condition that causes the abdomen to feel full and tight. It's often described as 'gassiness' and can be accompanied by swelling in the abdominal region."

Salhab estimates that bloating affects roughly 30 percent of people in the U.S.

What Are the Main Causes of Bloating?

Bloating can be caused by a number of factors, but most commonly on a daily basis, it's caused by intestinal gas. Eating food too fast can cause bloating after eating. Drinking fizzy drinks can also cause a build-up of carbon dioxide, which in turn can lead to gas build-up and bloating.

"While constipation, the inability to properly expel gas and food intolerance are among the most common causes. Other factors such as true food allergies, inflammatory disorders, imbalances in gut bacteria, and blockages within the intestinal tract can also contribute to bloating," said Salhab.

Some people can be more prone to bloating that others, "because everyone's individual digestive tract is different," said Salhab. "We all have varying tolerances to different foods and may digest some foods more easily than others. The foods we consume can also influence the composition of our gut bacteria, which play a critical role in digestion and gas formation."

A stock image of a woman before and after bloating. According to Dr. Salhab, bloating affects roughly 30 percent of the population of the U.S. Marina Demeshko/Getty Images

What Should I Eat for Breakfast to Reduce Bloating?

Summer is on the way and while the idea of a beach body might be outdated and baseless, many of us who suffer from bloating could struggle to feel comfortable when it comes to popping on that bathing suit.

According to a recent study by the Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, of the people who reported suffering from regular bloating, about 58.5 percent said they have never sought care for their symptoms. Reasons included: "the bloating resolved on its own (32.5 percent), it wasn't bothersome (29.9 percent), they were able to manage it with over-the-counter medications or lifestyle changes (20.8 percent), they didn't have health insurance (10.2 percent) or time to go to the doctor (9 percent), or they weren't comfortable discussing bloating with a healthcare provider (8.5 percent)." The study also found that women were more than twice as likely as men to report bloating.

"I often advise my patients to follow a simple system to help find the source of their bloating in order to manage their symptoms," said Salhab. "The first step is to avoid constipation by increasing water intake, eating a high-fiber diet and exercising regularly."

What To Avoid

Salhab recommends following a FODMAP diet in the morning, and throughout the day to reduce bloating. "FODMAP stands for 'Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols' and they are carbohydrates present in many common foods that can be difficult to digest, leading to the production of excess gas," he said. "After restricting high FODMAP foods for about two weeks, you gradually reintroduce certain foods to determine if they are the source of your bloating symptoms. You don't want to needlessly restrict certain foods if they aren't causing any issues."

When thinking about breakfast and FODMAPs, wheat-based cereal and breads, fruits such as apples, apricots, peaches, pears, plums and grapefruits are ones to avoid to reduce bloating. "It may be beneficial to consider temporarily eliminating foods that contain lactose, such as milk, cream cheese, and cottage cheese," said Salhab.

What To Eat

Reading the above list of foods to avoid at breakfast, some of you might think that's your entire breakfast repertoire out the window but fear not, there are many delicious substitutes that can reduce your bloating.

"First and foremost drink more water!" said Salhab. "If constipation is an underlying reason for bloating and trapped gas, drinking water can certainly be part of the solution. Adequate hydration can help soften stools and promote regular bowel movements. As a general guideline, adults should aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses (64-80 ounces) of water per day."

A stock image of a woman suffering with bloating. Of the people who said they suffered from regular bloating, about 58.5 percent said they have never sought care for their symptoms, a study found. Staras/Getty Images

Foods that naturally contain digestive enzymes can be very helpful. These include pineapple papaya, kiwi, avocado, ginger and honey.

"Pineapple is a good source of bromelain, which can assist in breaking down protein molecules in the digestive system," said Salhab. "Other enzymes that aid in digesting protein include papain (in papaya), zingibain (in ginger), and actinidain (in kiwi). Avocados contain an enzyme called lipase, which can aid in digesting fats. And honey contains an enzyme called diastase, which helps break down starches.

"Finally, supplementing with a good probiotic, that contains strains of Lactobacilli and Bifidobacterium, has been shown in some randomized controlled trials to help alleviate bloating," he said.

Can Bloating Be Dangerous?

We all know that uncomfortable feeling after a few beers or a large meal that has us subtly reaching for our top button under the table, but can bloating ever be a sign of something more serious?

In many cases bloating can be managed with lifestyle modifications, dietary changes, or over-the-counter remedies however, as Salhab said, "bloating can be a symptom of other serious underlying medical conditions including inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, gastroparesis, or even certain types of cancer that are blocking the gastrointestinal tract."

There may be certain accompanying symptoms if bloating is indicative of something more serious, including "nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, weight loss, or changes in bowel habits," according to Salhab. "This is why it is important to discuss the symptom of bloating, particularly if it persists, with your doctor."

