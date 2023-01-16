Brendan Fraser's Tearful Critics' Choice Awards Speech in Full

Brendan Fraser's tearful acceptance speech at the Critics' Choice Awards is making crying contagious for anyone who watches it.

The fan favorite won Best Actor at the 2023 Critics' Choice Movie Awards on Sunday night for his role in The Whale, beating Austin Butler, who pipped him to the Golden Globe Award earlier in January.

His speech started out with a joke about his 2010 box office bomb Furry Vengeance, before praising his co-stars, and eventually offering advice, which made him well up.

Different clips from Fraser's speech have been shared thousands of times online as people share their joy for him. Here's the full transcript of his speech all here in one place:

"It was Herman Melville who once wrote that there are only five critics in America, the rest are asleep, I don't know what it means either, but I'm sure glad you woke up for me. Where were you for Furry Vengeance?

"This movie, The Whale is about love, it's about redemption, and it's about finding the light in a dark place. And I'm so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that is incredible, and includes Hong Chau, who should have her own movie based on every character she's ever played, and Sadie Sink who is [...] incredible. How, how, who are you? Your talent precedes your age, it took me 32 years to get here.

"Ty Simpkins, you won the game ball every day. Sam Hunter, you're my lighthouse. And Darren Aronofsky, I was in the wilderness, and I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs but you found me, and like all the best directors you merely just showed me where to go to get to where I needed to be.

"If you, like a guy like Charlie that I played in this movie in any way struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you're in a dark sea. I want you to know that if you too, can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen."

Fraser's voice was shaking by the time he uttered his final sentence, with countless people expressing how the actor's speech brought out their own emotions.

Member of the Critic's Choice, W. Andrew Powell was in the room while Fraser spoke. "Brendan Fraser's speech [...] makes me so happy," he wrote, "I teared up the whole time."

Brendan Fraser's speech at the Critic's Choice Awards makes me so happy. I teared up the whole time. pic.twitter.com/RoGupARv68 — W. Andrew Powell (@wanderpow) January 16, 2023

"Oh cool, full sob," journalist Emily Longeretta wrote, sharing the video of Fraser's speech.

Another Twitter user, @PeterRabbit4eva wished Fraser more success this awards season. "That was the most beautiful speech ever, and I'm crying for you, Brendan Fraser! Let's get SAG, BAFTA, and the Oscars," they wrote.

Fraser is a popular figure online, being the subject of the online movement the "Brenaissance." It came about as the '90s star was seemingly unable to land a role in Hollywood, but fans are delighted to see The Mummy actor make a comeback into the mainstream.