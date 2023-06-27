Texas Man Found Days After Mystery of Burning Car

Police have confirmed that missing Texan Brett Detamore has been found after the discovery of his burned car sparked a mystery.

Prior to being located, the 38-year-old Detamore was last seen on June 20 in West University Place, Texas, and he was reported missing last Wednesday by his wife.

On Tuesday morning, Constable Alan Rosen of the Harris County Constable Precinct took to Facebook to confirm Detamore had been located and that he was being taken to the hospital.

A photo of Brett Detamore provided by the West University Place Police Department. Police confirmed on Tuesday that they had found Detamore and he was being taken to the hospital to be evaluated. West University Place Police Department

"Constable Alan Rosen says Brett Detamore, the West University, resident who has been missing since [last] Tuesday has been located," the update stated.

"Detamore has been taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation and treatment. Constable Rosen has been with the family Monday night and he says they want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers, the tremendous support, and everyone's efforts searching for him.

"The family respectfully asks for privacy during this time. No other details will be available as the investigation is ongoing."

Police had previously spoken to the media and confirmed that Detamore's pickup truck was found burned at Bear Creek Pioneers Park in west Houston, 20 miles away from West University Place, on the same day as Detamore had been reported missing.

"The vehicle was severely burned. Most of the recognizing or identifying information had been destroyed," West University Place Chief of Police Ken Walker said, according to a Fox26 report.

"One of the Houston Police Department officers knew that they could find a secret VIN number. He found that number, ran it and it came back as a missing person's vehicle. We were then notified where the vehicle was."

Police also stated that a witness said they saw a man walking away from the burning vehicle. Walker added that they had uncovered information that suggested Detamore's disappearance may have been "preplanned."

Walker noted that police had no information suggesting there were any domestic issues or that Detamore had suffered from any mental health problems, according to a Houston Chronicle report.

"We have absolutely no information that foul play was involved," Walker said during a press conference on Monday. "We do have some information that indicates it may have been preplanned, with no crime involved, but it's way too early to come to that conclusion now."

Walker added: "It's really hard for me to understand, if there's no foul play involved, how a person could put his family through this kind of trauma. "But I'm convinced he will be found, it is only a matter of time."

Newsweek has contacted the West University Place Police Department via email for comment.