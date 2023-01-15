Brewery Reveals Threats After Canceling Kyle Rittenhouse Event: 'Crazy'

A Texas brewery CEO says threats have been made against the business after it canceled an upcoming Kyle Rittenhouse event.

Southern Star Brewery CEO Dave Fougeron said the Conroe business had received threats and harassment after it declared on Friday that it would not host the right-wing "Rally Against Censorship" to be held there on January 26.

Fougeron told The Texas Tribune on Saturday: "It's been kind of a *********. But now I'm more certain than ever that I made the right decision."

He added: "Our place is super inclusive. We are super pro-veteran, super pro-law enforcement. We're trying to be good people in the community. We're friends with our firefighters, with our police department.

"We have a lot of gay patrons who come in because it's a place of inclusivity. It's crazy that we're getting threats from people."

The CEO also said he had only been made aware a few days ago that Rittenhouse would be a special guest at the event.

Rittenhouse, known for being acquitted of fatally shooting two people at a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, hit out at "the woke crowd" over the cancellation.

The controversial figure has increasingly aligned himself with conservative causes and events following his acquittal, including Turning Point USA in Arizona in 2021.

His tweet read: "It's really disappointing to see that places continue to censor me and not allow my voice and many other voices to be heard because they bend to the woke crowd. I'll keep you guys updated on the event on the 26th that I was supposed to speak at."

It’s really disappointing to see that places continue to censor me and not allow my voice and many other voices to be heard because they bend to the woke crowd. I’ll keep you guys updated on the event on the 26th that I was supposed to speak at. https://t.co/bKOyvZQyb2 — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) January 13, 2023

Fougeron disputed claims that a "woke crowd" was behind the cancellation and told the publication it was largely due to concerns from patrons.

In a Friday tweet, the brewery said: "No more. Southern Star Brewery is an apolitical organization, but we feel that this event doesn't reflect our own values and we could not in good faith continue to rent our space for the event on 1/26. We don't do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer."

A message from us at Southern Star: pic.twitter.com/v10pHCai2l — Southern Star Brewing Co. (@SouthernStarBC) January 13, 2023

Conservative publisher Defiance Press, which organized the event, announced the rally would now be held at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe at 6 p.m. on January 26.

Defiance Press claimed Southern Star Brewery had been pressured by its sponsor H-E-B Grocery Stores to drop the event.

David Roberts, the publisher's founder, said in a January 13 news release: "This sudden decision is nothing other than an outrageous display of censorship.

"Up until now, Southern Star Brewery agreed to host this event with full knowledge that Kyle Rittenhouse would be invited and had no problem whatsoever.

"It was not until H-E-B threatened to end their business with them that they decided to pull our event. Clearly, money talks and values walk for Southern Star."

Ticket costs for the event range from free general admission to $500 for the VIP Couple Access offer.

Those who pre-register for VIP access will be offered the chance to "meet Kyle! Pictures, swag, drinks, and food."

Newsweek has contacted Southern Star Brewery, H-E-B Grocery Stores and Defiance Press for comment.