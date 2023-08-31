Brian Kemp Rejects Georgia Republicans' Effort to Save Donald Trump

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said that a special session to potentially impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will not occur, despite the strong desire on behalf of some statewide conservative officials.

Willis led the investigation that recently resulted in the fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump, who, along with 18 other allies and associates, has been charged in connection to conspiracy charges related to Georgia's electoral results in the 2020 election. Trump faces 13 of the 41 total charges, which include a purported violation of the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act which is commonly used to prosecute crime gangs.

Earlier this month, Republican State Senator Colton Moore called on Kemp to declare an emergency session to investigate and potentially impeach Willis directly in relation to her approximate 2-and-a-half-year investigation that he claims could ultimately spark a "civil war."

"We have a law in the state of Georgia that clearly outlines the legal steps that can be taken if constituents believe their local prosecutors are violating their oath by engaging in unethical or illegal behavior," Kemp said on Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at an event hosted by Conservative radio host Erick Erickson on August 18, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. He has abstained from feeding some statewide conservatives' calls for an investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Megan Varner/Getty

He added that no such oversight is warranted based on how the investigation transpired, in addition to such a session possibly being unconstitutional.

"As long as I am governor, we're going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps or harms politically," Kemp said.

His views seem to be shared by Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, a Republican, who in a recent letter highlighted "misleading or false claims" parroted by some lawmakers as a means of precedence in investigating Willis.

This is a developing story.