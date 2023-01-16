Who Is Brian Mann? Chiropractor Accused of Poisoning Wife With Lead Pills

An Alabama chiropractor accused of attempted murder has been released from jail in order to pay child support.

Brian Mann was released last week Wednesday on a $500,000 bond so that he could pay alimony and child support.

Judge Charles Elliot noted that there were strict conditions for Mann's release and any small infractions would result in him being put behind bars again.

Mann was initially arrested and charged with attempting to kill his wife, Hannah Pettey, with lead dietary supplements in September.

Mann is accused of giving his wife the pills from late summer 2021 through to early 2022.

Pettey's lawyer, Jerry Knight, said Pettey claimed her husband had told her that the pills "would strengthen her immune system."

She was ultimately hospitalized and diagnosed with lead poisoning at the University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital in January 2022.

After being discharged, Pettey filed for divorce.

On May 19, Pettey amended her divorce complaint, according to a Hartselle Enquirer report, to say Mann "perpetrated acts of assault upon her person... by intentionally causing her to unwittingly ingest particles of lead."

When Mann was arrested in September, he was also accused of having multiple insurance policies against his wife.

He was accused of holding a total of five life insurance policies that, upon his wife's death, would tally up to benefits of $1.3 million.

He was also accused of applying for two other insurance policies that were up to $1.5 million.

Judge Elliot said that the case was at a crossroads because Mann was unable to pay his alimony and child support while in custody.

He is believed to be $8,000 behind on those payments. The judge decided on the release as further lack of payments would punish his estranged wife and daughter.

Upon his release, Mann must follow a series of rules and restrictions as well as avoid any illegality.

He was initially released with similar rules in September, on the condition he provides his passport to authorities to prevent him from fleeing the country. After failing to do this, he was then put back into jail.

The new conditions of Mann's release say that he will wear a GPS monitor and will remain in his home from 6 p.m. and cannot leave before 8 a.m.

He will also be required to spend every weekend in jail from 4 p.m. until Monday at 8 a.m.

Newsweek has contacted the Morgan County Sheriffs Office for comment.