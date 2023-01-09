Who Is Brian Walshe? Husband of Missing Woman Ana Walshe Arrested

Brian Walshe, the husband of missing woman Ana Walshe, has been arrested for misleading investigators, according to police.

Mother of three, Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of January 1 at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.

The Cohassett Police Department initially took to social media and asked for the public's help in locating her. She was described as standing at 5.2 feet, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and an olive complexion, and speaking with an Eastern European accent.

Three days after not being seen by her husband and her employer, she was reported missing to the police.

In an update about the investigation on Sunday, the Cohasset Police Department confirmed that the husband had been arrested.

A press release shared by the Cohasset Police Department from Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey read: "Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police have taken Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohassett, Mass., into custody charging him with misleading a police investigation."

"Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohassett. During the course of that investigation, police developed probable cause to believe that her husband Brian Walshe had committed the crime of misleading police investigators.

"Mr Walshe is expected to be arraigned in the morning session of the Quincy District Court tomorrow, January 9, 2023. Additional facts may or may not be entered into the record at the time, but no further information is expected to be released at this time.

"As with all criminal matters, every defendant enjoys the constitutional presumption of innocence until proven guilty."

Since his arrest, there has been a greater look into the past of Brian Walshe.

According to an NBC Boston report, Brian Walshe has previously pled guilty to federal fraud charges.

This was revealed in a 2021 court document; investigators believe he took authentic Andy Warhol paintings from a friend and photographed them in hopes of selling replicas on eBay.

Brian Walshe was able to gain access to the paintings by telling the friend that he could help sell them for a good price, according to court documents.

The friend told investigators that after Brian Walshe took the art, he was unable to contact him. The art being sold was worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Brian Walshe was arrested in 2018 and pled guilty to one count each of wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, possession of converted goods, and unlawful monetary transaction.

Newsweek has contacted the Cohasset Police Department for comment.