World

Russia Arrests Generals in Charge of Moscow's Air Defenses

By
World Russia Moscow Bribery Arrest

High-ranking Russian military officers have been arrested on corruption charges, according to state media reports.

News agency Tass reported on Wednesday that Major General Konstantin Ogienko, the former commander of the Special Purpose Air Defense Army which is in charge of Moscow's air defenses, had been detained.

Major General Dmitry Belyatsky, commander of Russia's 4th Air Defense Division, was also placed under house arrest.

The news agency said that a bribery investigation was underway into claims that at the end of June in the city of Dolgoprudny, in the Moscow Region, Belyatsky had received 500,000 roubles ($5,100) from the head of the Nadezhda organization on behalf of Ogienko.

The money was an instalment of a 30 million rubles ($305,000) bribery scheme in which the Russian military would allocate land for development, including in Dolgoprudny and the town of Lobnya, business newspaper Kommersant reported.

Byalyatsky has admitted guilt and made a deal with the investigators in which he testified against Ogienko, who has not admitted guilt, Tass reported.

Russian policeman generic
A Russian policeman is shown in this illustrative image in the Moscow region. Russian police have arrested two generals implicated in a bribery scheme. Getty Images

This is a breaking story and will be updated with further information.

