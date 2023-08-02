Bride Shares Her 7 Controversial Rules for Wedding Guests: 'Cash Please'

In a video posted to TikTok under the handle emersononk__, a recently married woman shared seven of the stipulations she had put in place for anyone attending her nuptials, sparking debate online.

The author of the post, who asked to be referred to as simply Emerson, told Newsweek she created the slideshow because she's a "2023 bride who just loves weddings and finds wedding content fun and extremely engaging!"

Weddings are, for the most part, a matter of personal choice with little in the way of consensus on many of the biggest issues facing those due to marry. Not so for Emerson.

Emerson the bride's slideshow with the first "cash only" rule. The "controversial" list of rules has sparked debate and disagreement. emersonk__

She added: "I made the list to be funny and to also get viewers to engage and see if they would agree or disagree! I believe all couples should establish boundaries on their big day!"

The first of the seven rules listed states that they want "no physical gifts" and would rather get "cash please." The second is simple: "no smoking." Emerson explained: "We do not care if there is a smoking area at the venue[...]you will not be smoking at our wedding."

The third reads: "if you and your date break up, you no longer get a plus one," while the fourth states: "if you do not come to the ceremony, you cannot come to the reception."

Her fifth rule is "do not change your seat," with the sixth reading: "please do not post our photos before us." The seventh and final rule was "do not take our centerpieces."

Emerson posted the list describing the rules as "controversial." They certainly sparked debate in the comments section accompanying the clip, with several users taking issue with one rule in particular.

"All are reasonable apart from guests not smoking?? Why not..." one user wrote, with another concurring: "I get most of them but no smoking is a bit much."

Another user took umbrage with a different rule, though, writing: "Usually people come with a plus one to feel more comfortable and to have someone to dance with, i probably wouldn't attend a wedding alone."

The demand for cash in place of gifts was well received though. "I quite frankly would love to be able to gift cash instead of shopping," one user wrote. Others were not sure how some of the rules could be enforced.

"How do I tell people I don't want them posting any pictures of us before we do??!! I'm so nervous," one user asked.

Some, however, applauded the entire concept of setting out the rules from the off. "I love how upfront these are," one user said. "Everyone's answers are always beating around the bush and sugar coating, these are straight to the damn point."

Even so, some feared setting boundaries of this kind would mean "you most likely won't have any guests."

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.