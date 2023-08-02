Personal Finance

Bride Shares Her 7 Controversial Rules for Wedding Guests: 'Cash Please'

By
Personal Finance Weddings Family Money Smoking

In a video posted to TikTok under the handle emersononk__, a recently married woman shared seven of the stipulations she had put in place for anyone attending her nuptials, sparking debate online.

The author of the post, who asked to be referred to as simply Emerson, told Newsweek she created the slideshow because she's a "2023 bride who just loves weddings and finds wedding content fun and extremely engaging!"

Weddings are, for the most part, a matter of personal choice with little in the way of consensus on many of the biggest issues facing those due to marry. Not so for Emerson.

Emerson the wedding bride.
Emerson the bride's slideshow with the first "cash only" rule. The "controversial" list of rules has sparked debate and disagreement. emersonk__

She added: "I made the list to be funny and to also get viewers to engage and see if they would agree or disagree! I believe all couples should establish boundaries on their big day!"

The first of the seven rules listed states that they want "no physical gifts" and would rather get "cash please." The second is simple: "no smoking." Emerson explained: "We do not care if there is a smoking area at the venue[...]you will not be smoking at our wedding."

The third reads: "if you and your date break up, you no longer get a plus one," while the fourth states: "if you do not come to the ceremony, you cannot come to the reception."

Her fifth rule is "do not change your seat," with the sixth reading: "please do not post our photos before us." The seventh and final rule was "do not take our centerpieces."

Emerson posted the list describing the rules as "controversial." They certainly sparked debate in the comments section accompanying the clip, with several users taking issue with one rule in particular.

"All are reasonable apart from guests not smoking?? Why not..." one user wrote, with another concurring: "I get most of them but no smoking is a bit much."

Another user took umbrage with a different rule, though, writing: "Usually people come with a plus one to feel more comfortable and to have someone to dance with, i probably wouldn't attend a wedding alone."

The demand for cash in place of gifts was well received though. "I quite frankly would love to be able to gift cash instead of shopping," one user wrote. Others were not sure how some of the rules could be enforced.

"How do I tell people I don't want them posting any pictures of us before we do??!! I'm so nervous," one user asked.

Some, however, applauded the entire concept of setting out the rules from the off. "I love how upfront these are," one user said. "Everyone's answers are always beating around the bush and sugar coating, these are straight to the damn point."

Even so, some feared setting boundaries of this kind would mean "you most likely won't have any guests."

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC