Relationships

Bride Asking Groom's Best Friend to Leave Wedding After Remark Backed

By
Relationships Wedding Weddings Alcohol Alcoholism

Internet users have backed a bride who kicked her husband's best friend out of her wedding after he complained about the lack of alcohol during the reception.

In a post shared on Reddit in June, under the username u/NoAlcWedding12345, the man who was thrown out of the party wrote that his best friend, who enjoys beers when out with the boys, married a woman who doesn't drink. Therefore, the couple didn't serve any alcohol at their wedding.

Their choice wasn't welcomed by the poster, who had assumed they would serve alcoholic drinks. He had booked a hotel room and an Uber for the night, to be able to enjoy the party without worrying about getting home.

bride backed for kicking friend off wedding
An angry bride stares at the camera with her hand on her chin. The internet has backed a bride who kicked her husband's best friend out of their wedding after his remarks. Getty Images

"This was not something we knew about ahead of time," the Reddit user wrote. "There was a palpable buzz among our friend group at the lack of booze. I'm kind of p*****."

A recent survey by Alcohol.org, carried out on 1,000 Americans about their drinking habits, found that 53 percent of respondents prefer boozy weddings to alcohol-free ones.

When the bride and groom arrived and everyone cheered them, the poster asked: "Where is the booze?" And the bride said that, because her family doesn't drink, and they paid for the wedding, they didn't get any.

The poster wrote that he replied: "I tell them we should know that ahead of time. I say I wasted money on a hotel room and Ubering. I would have just driven if I'd known or maybe not even had come. The bride does not take my commentary well and implies I might have a drinking problem (I don't, I only drink with my friends).

"The groom says I don't need to be such an a******. I reiterate that I spent a bunch of money on something I didn't need, we all did. The bride's p***** at me and asks me to leave," the poster added. "My wife and I leave, but it's clear I touched a nerve. In our group chat, friends were mixed on me saying something. My wife said I wasn't wrong, but my timing was wrong. So was I the a******?"

Florence Ann Romano is a personal growth strategist, and author of Build Your Village: A Guide to Finding Joy and Community in Every Stage of Life. She told Newsweek that the bride and groom had every right to make it a dry wedding.

Romano said: "There is no rule that guests need to be notified of this choice or any choice, for that matter. The bride, kicking them out of her wedding after their appalling behavior, is exactly what I would have done. Your job as a member of the bridal party, or even an attendee, is to support the couple, whatever they decide to do to celebrate their nuptials; and your opinions not only don't matter, they're not appropriate.

"As of 2024, I will have stood up in 16 weddings. Never have I given an opinion on a bridesmaid dress, decor, a bachelorette or wedding destination, or even the gown the bride chose, unless expressly asked," Romano added. "And even then you proceed with caution. This guest and his wife made the wedding about them. That's selfishness to the highest degree and they need a big lesson in manners."

The post quickly went viral, receiving more than 18,000 upvotes and 6,300 comments on the platform.

One user, South_Blackberry4953, commented: "'I tell them we should know that ahead of time. I say I wasted money on a hotel room and Ubering. I would have just driven if I'd known or maybe not even had come.' You said this to someone who is supposedly your best friend at his wedding? What is wrong with you?"

Mmoct posted: "I would understand being disappointed. But to be so fixated on it, makes me wonder if he does have [a] drinking problem. He picked a fight with the bride and groom, who does that? I would have been mortified if I was his wife. He got [kicked] out, and mostly likely lost a friend over the lack of booze, it's insane."

Kasparian added: "While I do believe this type of thing should be announced beforehand, you saying you might not have even come to the bride and groom is beyond the pale. If you were only there for an open bar, you aren't really their friend."

Newsweek reached out to u/NoAlcWedding12345 via Reddit for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Are you and your friend stuck in an argument? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC