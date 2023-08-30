Bride-To-Be Backed for Excluding Maid of Honor From Bachelorette Party

A woman who decided to have a second bachelorette party because she "hated" the one organized by her maid-of-honor sister has been backed by users on Reddit.

In a post shared two days ago on Reddit's Am I The A***** (AITA) sub under the username u/NormalSection2924, a 24-year-old bride-to-be revealed it was originally agreed that all her bridesmaids would organize the bachelorette party.

But she later found out that her 23-year-old sister had "excluded everyone else [because] 'it should be the MOH [maid of honor] job' and just showed up with a fully booked plan before the others could even start discussing ideas."

The poster later told her sister that she "hated" the bachelorette party. "The others knew I wouldn't like it, so they planned another party yesterday and that one couldn't have been better," the bride-to-be noted.

But was the poster being unfair to her sister?

Life coach Tarla Makaeff told Newsweek: "A bachelorette party is always supposed to be about the bride, so she certainly had the right to have another one that was more fitting to her personality and that she could remember fondly."

The Reddit post follows a record year for weddings in the U.S. 2022, with 2.6 million couples reported to have gotten married last year, according to a survey of nearly 12,000 couples conducted by wedding planning website The Knot.

Couples spent an average of $30,000 on their wedding ceremony and reception in 2022. The amount spent varied widely depending on the number of guests, the location, the time of year and number of vendors hired for the wedding, the survey found.

A 2023 study by The Knot found that the average cost of a bachelorette party is $1,300, marking a $600 increase from 2019. According to the study, the majority of those attending bachelorette parties spend less than $1,000, but one in 10 spend over $3,000.

The bride-to-be in the latest Reddit post said she initially expected they'd be doing something that they knew she'd enjoy during her first bachelorette party.

"Unfortunately my sister pulled up to some sort of spa and planned to get nails done and some face masks and stuff like that. Afterward we had a private photoshoot with lots of dresses for me—I mean they were gorgeous but not something I'd ever feel comfortable in," the poster said.

The party ended with a dinner at a restaurant that included pre-ordered dishes with meat in it. "I'm mostly vegan and she knows that," according to the poster.

The bride-to-be noted that "all of those were cool ideas...it's just not me." She told her sister: "I hated it but I appreciate that she clearly put a lot of effort and money into the day."

The second bachelorette party entailed a medieval dinner at a castle and a movie theater being booked out, where they "played video games and drank cocktails the whole day."

The poster excluded her sister from the second party "and now she's REALLY mad." The bride-to-be said her "whole family is mad" at her for having a second bachelorette party and "not being grateful for the one my sister planned for me."

The poster said she can understand that her sister feels hurt and said she feels "horrible" and considered repaying her sister the money she spent on the party. "But I'm not apologizing for my interests—shouldn't a bachelorette party be for the bride?" the poster asked.

'Wasn't Necessary' To Say She Hated the Party

Makaeff said: "It's very evident the maid of honor planned the bachelorette party she would like to have."

She added: "While her sister should not have put her own interests first, it also wasn't necessary for the bride to tell her she hated it nor exclude her from the new party."

With the second bachelorette party having been rescheduled just shortly after the first one and the wedding quickly approaching, "it would have been wise to resolve her differences with her sister right there and include her in the new one," the life coach advised.

'Selfish and Narcissistic'

Several Redditors sided with the original poster and criticized the "selfish" younger sister for her "strange behavior."

In a comment that got 10,300 upvotes, user blanketstatement5 wrote: "So your sister planned exactly the bachelorette that... your sister would want. Not what you would want. NTA [not the a*****]...You also shouldn't feel guilty about the effort she spent planning. She spent that effort so she could have a day SHE would enjoy..."

Additional_Movie_956 said: "People are weird like that, when given the opportunity some will take somebody else's event and make it about themselves. It's such strange behaviour."

User cmsfu said: "If you plan my party for yourself, I'm not going to be gracious. That's selfish and narcissistic to believe she owes her sister for ignoring her desires."

SlothLordMcMarekat noted: "NTA, there was an agreed plan that you specified and she went rogue. That is not something you want or need from anyone in the wedding party, let alone an MOH/sister. It's a day for you and your spouse; do what's right for the both of you, & f anyone that doesn't get on board or at least get over it."

