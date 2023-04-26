Fury as Bride Claims Sister-in-Law 'Ruined Her Wedding' by Bringing Baby

A mother has received sympathy from Mumsnet users after sharing the story of how her brother didn't want her newborn baby at his wedding, and also revoked an invite to her husband.

The husband was uninvited after she informed her brother and future sister-in-law that he would be looking after the baby and only briefly making an appearance at the reception.

"He was only invited as he is my husband and they don't want him popping in and causing a distraction. I am so upset it is actually hurting," user HuxleyDog wrote in the original Mumsnet post two years ago.

In an update, HuxleyDog revealed that her brother eventually "relented and allowed all of us to come to his wedding." However, they only went to the ceremony and not the reception, which the newborn slept through. She added that family members "did come to fuss but there were no distractions from the wedding".

In HuxleyDog's update, she described a recent interaction with her sister-in-law after the death of the latter's father. HuxleyDog said the sister-in-law "she screamed at us to get out saying it wasn't about us and we'd ruined her wedding... It turned out my father who is divorced from my mother had withdrawn funding from their wedding when he found out my husband and baby were banned from wedding."

A survey by U.K. data company YouGov found that 25 percent of people felt that all guests should be allowed to bring their children to a wedding, while 21 percent believed that the only children allowed at a wedding should belong to the close family. Only 9 percent would have no children at all at a wedding.

"Having other people's babies at your wedding, or any children for that matter, is a decision that should only be determined by the couple themselves," Rima Barakeh, deputy editor of Hitched.co.uk,told Newsweek.

"Deciding not to have children at a wedding has always been a controversial [topic], but it's completely understandable why a lot of people do it. I often think the issue isn't necessarily about the fact that a couple's child or baby isn't invited to the wedding, but more about the way it's communicated by the ones getting married."

"When it comes to the new parents themselves, like the user in this case, I would encourage you to not be afraid to RSVP 'no' if having to leave your newborn is going to leave you upset, anxious or distressed. I've been to weddings where new parents have absolutely loved enjoying their first night out post-birth, and they had a brilliant time. But I've also known new parents who took months to feel comfortable leaving their newborns. There really is no one-size-fits-all approach here, but I would absolutely encourage parents to do what feels right for them, and if that's not going, that's what you should do."

Barakeh offered these top tips for organizing a child-free wedding.

Give Plenty of Notice

"Give plenty of notice not only for the practical reason of arranging childcare and calling in favors, but also so they don't feel blindsided by the news. While not inviting someone's baby may not feel like a huge deal to you, it likely will to a new parent who has perhaps not left their child before."

Communicate Clearly From the Start

"It's important that you make your wishes clear from the off-set. While it can be awkward, being upfront about a no-children policy from the initial save the date or invitation will ensure no one is unsure about whether or not their children are invited."

Be Prepared For a 'No' RSVP

"As a couple, you are asking guests to be understanding of the fact that you want a child or baby-free wedding, so in turn, you need to be understanding of the fact that some parents may decide to RSVP 'no' if they are unable or not willing to leave their children."

You Don't Need a Blanket Rule

"People often think that if you're saying no to some children, you have to say no to all children. But that's really not the case. Deciding you don't want children at your wedding doesn't mean there can't be exceptions. The user in this case had a baby that was just weeks old—and spending a day or night away from a newborn can be a very different experience to leaving teenagers for a night. You still have every right to say no, but don't feel like it's a 'one rule fits all' situation, because it isn't."

Some 88 percent of Mumsnet users voted that the OP was not being unreasonable.

"It's a wonderful thing that she's avoiding you op - job done for life. Just see your brother on his own," while another user agreed, "They had a terrible attitude to the baby coming. A new new born! Ridiculous! They will be mortified when they have a baby of their own."

Some users disagreed: "I think what all this boils down to is you wanted to be the center of attention with new baby at her wedding and she wanted to be the center of attention" said one user. "I think you/your dad made this problem to start with. It's fine to not want babies/children at wedding," wrote another.

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case.

