Fury at Bride Calling Estranged Brother With 'Incredibly Selfish' Request

A bride-to-be has been widely condemned on social media after reaching out to her estranged brother to make a bold request.

In a post shared to Reddit under the handle u/No-Pollution4072, a user who said he was the bride's sibling explained that he and his sister "used to be the best of friends" until a "disagreement spiraled into a fight" and she cut him off.

Despite "numerous attempts to apologize and fix things," she did not speak to him again for five years. That is, until a few weeks back when he received a call from her. He was delighted to hear from her, but that joy was "short-lived when she quickly got to the point."

As siblings move from adolescence to adulthood, the ties that once bound them together can become increasingly frayed and, in some instances, break altogether. A poll published in the journal Personal Relationships found just 26 percent of 18- to 65-year-olds surveyed had a highly supportive sibling relationship. By contrast, 19 percent reported having an apathetic one, while 16 percent considered theirs to be a hostile relationship.

That's what made the sister's request all the more galling. It was the kind of thing you might ask of a highly supportive sibling, but in this case they had been estranged.

The poster said he is a "professional chef" who owns a "successful, upscale restaurant" in the city. When his sister got in touch, she wasn't looking to make peace.

"She was getting married and wanted me to cater her wedding...for free," he wrote. "Moreover, her request was not merely to provide the main course but also specialized, gourmet meal options for her cosmopolitan guest list, a task that involves a lot of work and money."

The brother said he was stunned by the request. "It felt incredibly selfish and hurtful that after five years of silence she contacted me for a favor; an expensive one at that," he wrote.

He declined to help, telling her he was "happy about her upcoming nuptials" but it was "unfair" for her to expect him to do all of that after the way she had treated him. According to the poster, his parents were upset by his response because they felt he "should have forgiven her."

However, Diane Gottsman, a national etiquette expert from the Protocol School of Texas, said the man was entirely justified in saying no.

"The bride does not seem to be mending fences, but asking for a huge favor with unrealistic expectations given the fact that these two [siblings] have not spoken in five years," she told Newsweek. "It's always nice when two people can work through a family, social or professional conflict, but this request sounds more like a request for a catering job than an invitation to a wedding."

Gottsman went on: "If other family members are upset, they might consider chipping in financially to cover the costs that the sister expects the other...to expend. The siblings should have met over a coffee or lunch and discussed how to heal this broken relationship. It's hard not to feel taken advantage of when the first piece of communication is a hefty request that benefits the bride."

Gottsman's sentiments were echoed on Reddit. "She didn't call to make amends. She hasn't apologized. She called for expensive freebies," one user wrote.

Another said: "To describe this as selfish and disingenuous is an understatement, there was no making of amends here, she wronged you, then cut you off, and now comes expecting that after no communication for years, you will work for her for free to the tune of many thousands of dollars?"

A third wrote: "She's only reaching out now because she needs this favor. Otherwise she would have never reached out to you. You don't owe this stranger a favor."

