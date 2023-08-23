A father's given reason for leaving his son's wedding early due to his dislike of large crowds was slammed by his new daughter-in-law.

Weddings are typically a day when family can celebrate a momentous occasion, but in this case, a father's decision appears to have sparked a rift instead.

In a viral Reddit post shared on Am I The ****** group, user Medical_Comment_5527 explained that his son, Alan, 26, recently got married and that while he attended, he decided to leave early.

The man said the wedding involved around 150 people and that he does not enjoy being in large crowds or gatherings.

He added: "So at the wedding itself, after the ceremony, I basically told him that I was glad and it looked great but I was going to go home. He asked if I was going to at least stay for cake or for food but the food didn't look all that appetizing to me so I told him I was just going to leave. He said 'Alright whatever just go' and I went back to my table to get my stuff.

"I told my wife and she said she didn't feel comfortable driving back alone (the venue was very far from us and the roads there were not great). I said in that case she should come with me and after some hemming and hawing she agreed. So we left.

"Then two days later Alan's new wife bombarded me and my wife with messages that she was disgusted with us, saying horrible things about us and insulting us as people and as parents. Really just sickening.

"I told her off and asked why she thought it was okay to talk to her in-laws like that and she said that us leaving 'ruined' the wedding for Alan and that he was very upset for the rest of the night. She continued to berate us. I politely told her to leave us alone and called Alan, mainly to inform him that his wife had a temper that he should know about."

Wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk Zoe Burke told Newsweek: "Large parties aren't for everyone, and it's becoming increasingly common for couples to create 'breakout spaces' at their weddings, so those who feel overwhelmed in large and noisy groups have some quieter space to relax.

"It's always a good idea to let the couple know ahead of time of your concerns or reservations so they are aware, and can do what's required to accommodate you, if possible.

"In this instance, it appears that the father of the groom caused upset by leaving before the meal. Wedding catering is a large expense and is usually paid for per person, so if you are planning on only attending the ceremony and not the meal, it's best to be upfront about that. The couple could save some money, or give the space to someone else."

The average wedding size in 2022 was 117 guests, according to wedding planning website The Knot.

Since being shared on Tuesday, August 22, the post has attracted more than 10,300 upvotes and an estimated 2,800 comments.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the post were stunned by the father's apparent lack of respect towards his son.

Reddit user CrystalQueen3000 said: "YTA (you're the *******). You didn't even stay for the meal that they paid for. What an absolutely disgusting lack of love and respect from you as a parent. You also strong-armed your wife into leaving too so our son had no parents present at his reception."

Pravin123 added: "Now he's playing the victim card when the new daughter-in-law called him out. Why even bother going if you can't be there fully for your son on his wedding day."

Not_A-Girl_Next_door posted: "I don't like people and I absolutely hate weddings. Still, I stayed at my best friend's wedding until the very end. Then I had to spend two whole days alone to recover from all the social interactions but she was happy and that's all that matters."

