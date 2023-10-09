On the Internet

Bride-To-Be Firing Sister From Wedding and As Bridesmaid Cheered: 'I Cried'

By
Wedding Reddit Viral Family

A bride-to-be has been praised for telling her sister "maybe it's best" she does not attend her wedding amid a fallout over a bridesmaid dress.

In a Reddit post shared on the Am I The ******* page, user No-Calendar-155 explained that she wanted to have her sister as a bridesmaid as she is on good terms with her.

The poster told her about her plan for navy blue dresses for bridesmaids and enthusiastically sent her a few photos, believing them to be very elegant.

A bride and two bridesmaids
A stock image of a bride with two bridesmaids. A bride said she was considering not inviting her sister to her wedding over a bridesmaid dress drama. Getty

"The response from my sis was instant," she posted. "'You can't be serious. I won't wear that. Everyone will hate that. Or is it that you want all of us to look like ****?' I heard there are weddings where the bride wants to make bridesmaids look intentionally bad. That's probably your plan.

"She said her 'color type' is 'autumn' and navy looks the worst on that complexion. My cousins, she said, are also autumn and I will make them look the worst too.

"After my heart sank I started looking for alternate colors on this 'seasons color wheel' thing. I sent her a couple of alternatives. Suggested different deep blues. She replied that she didn't want to be my bridesmaid but wants to be pretty. She would attend all the getting ready with the girls but won't wear the matching dress."

The Reddit user continued: "I cried for a bit then I told my sister, honestly, that after this I will have a sad and angry feeling every time I'd look at her at the wedding. In her pretty dress, being satisfied with herself at my expense. And maybe it's best if she's not there then."

Wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk Zoe Burke told Newsweek said conversations with bridesmaids can be difficult.

"This is such a difficult situation to be in—it's very hard to find a single dress that all your bridesmaids will love and feel comfortable in," said Burke. "I've been in this situation myself—worried about what I've been asked to wear. Luckily in that situation, the bride was receptive to my worries and we chose a new dress together that I loved."

"It's becoming increasingly common for brides to let bridesmaids choose what they wear, within a particular color palette and price range," she added. "I would really recommend this approach as, although you might have a particular vision of how you want your wedding party to look, it's more important that your best friends/family members feel comfortable and happy in their outfits all day long."

Since being shared on October 2, the post has attracted 5,600 upvotes and more than 960 comments.

The overwhelming number of commenters sided with the future bride.

Reddit user toosheeptheorist, whose comment was upvoted 10,600 times, said: "NTA (not the *******). Remove your sister from the bridal party, go with the color you have chosen. It's your wedding, not hers."

Music_withRocks_In added: "If she wanted everyone to look bad, she would have put them in seafoam green with giant bows on the butt. Navy blue is something you might wear again."

Imaginary_War_2586 commented: "The sister seems to have main character syndrome. Every concern she brought up was centered around her."

Newsweek has contacted No-Calendar-1557 for comment via Reddit.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC