On the Internet

Bride Funding and Sorting Childcare for Kid-Free Wedding Slammed by Guests

By
On the Internet Wedding Childcare Children Reddit

A bride was slammed by her guests after organizing childcare that was "far away" from the reception.

Weddings can be very difficult to navigate, with guests wanting to know whether to bring their children or not and this case is no different.

In a viral Reddit post shared on the Am I The ******* group, user Positive-Device-8712 explained that an issue arose in her wedding planning.

The Reddit user explained that she got married this summer and that she initially wanted a child-free wedding but decided against it as it would exclude a lot of friends and family.

In order to find a compromise, the Reddit user said she rented out her brother's indoor playground that was two miles away from the reception—which she described as "far away."

But she thought little of it and decided it would be a good option for children and that infants would obviously not be left there.

The Reddit user revealed: "Boy was I wrong. People were mad that it was so far away, about a five-minute drive. They were mad that the kids didn't get the same food as the people at the reception. No, they got pizza, nachos, and fried chicken.

"They were mad I didn't have someone to watch nursing babies. I was cool with people bringing nursing babies to the reception. There was a mother's room at the hall for nursing and changing babies."

The Reddit user added: "I have been called all kinds of names for what I honestly thought was a nice thing. My husband said we should just have gone child-free and dealt with that hate instead of wasting money on ingrates.

"My aunt actually called me an ******* for not wanting a couple of dozen screaming and crying kids at the reception."

The average wedding size in the U.S. in 2022 was 117 guests, according to the wedding planning website The Knot.

Zoe Burke, editor of Hitched.co.uk and host of the What Not to Do When Planning a Wedding podcast, told Newsweek that integrating children into a wedding can be difficult.

She said: "Children at weddings can often be a challenging topic as it's such a personal thing.

"Whether you have children at your wedding or not should always come down to the personal preference of the couple—but I always advise to not take it personally if some guests choose not to come if your decision isn't to their liking.

"Providing entertainment and kid-friendly food is a really kind and thoughtful thing to do to keep kids busy and entertained at your wedding—let's face it, they can be a little dull for children.

"However, whether parents feel comfortable leaving their children at a different location with people they don't know is a really personal thing. I would suggest talking to your venue about entertainment options you can arrange on-site if you are having children, so parents have peace of mind that they can check in on their kids."

Stock image of a couple and children
Stock image of a couple and their children at a wedding. The Reddit user explained how the guests did not like plans for their children. Getty

Since being shared on Tuesday, September 12, the post has been seen more than 8,500 times.

Reddit user mizfit0416, whose comment was upvoted more than 15,000 times, said: "Damned if you do and damned if you don't. NTA (not the *******)."

Kindousperson added: "You try your best to accommodate people, and they'll never be happy even though you went out of your way to be helpful by providing child care. If they don't like the five-minute drive I would have told them to **** off."

StonyOwl commented: "When OP (original poster) said far away, I was thinking like 30 minutes away. But nope, 2 miles, 5 minutes and it was incredibly thoughtful and I bet the kids who were happier than being at a wedding."

Newsweek has contacted Positive-Device-8712 for comment via email.

If you have a similar family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC