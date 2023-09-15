Bride Funding and Sorting Childcare for Kid-Free Wedding Slammed by Guests

A bride was slammed by her guests after organizing childcare that was "far away" from the reception.

Weddings can be very difficult to navigate, with guests wanting to know whether to bring their children or not and this case is no different.

In a viral Reddit post shared on the Am I The ******* group, user Positive-Device-8712 explained that an issue arose in her wedding planning.

The Reddit user explained that she got married this summer and that she initially wanted a child-free wedding but decided against it as it would exclude a lot of friends and family.

In order to find a compromise, the Reddit user said she rented out her brother's indoor playground that was two miles away from the reception—which she described as "far away."

But she thought little of it and decided it would be a good option for children and that infants would obviously not be left there.

The Reddit user revealed: "Boy was I wrong. People were mad that it was so far away, about a five-minute drive. They were mad that the kids didn't get the same food as the people at the reception. No, they got pizza, nachos, and fried chicken.

"They were mad I didn't have someone to watch nursing babies. I was cool with people bringing nursing babies to the reception. There was a mother's room at the hall for nursing and changing babies."

The Reddit user added: "I have been called all kinds of names for what I honestly thought was a nice thing. My husband said we should just have gone child-free and dealt with that hate instead of wasting money on ingrates.

"My aunt actually called me an ******* for not wanting a couple of dozen screaming and crying kids at the reception."

The average wedding size in the U.S. in 2022 was 117 guests, according to the wedding planning website The Knot.

Zoe Burke, editor of Hitched.co.uk and host of the What Not to Do When Planning a Wedding podcast, told Newsweek that integrating children into a wedding can be difficult.

She said: "Children at weddings can often be a challenging topic as it's such a personal thing.

"Whether you have children at your wedding or not should always come down to the personal preference of the couple—but I always advise to not take it personally if some guests choose not to come if your decision isn't to their liking.

"Providing entertainment and kid-friendly food is a really kind and thoughtful thing to do to keep kids busy and entertained at your wedding—let's face it, they can be a little dull for children.

"However, whether parents feel comfortable leaving their children at a different location with people they don't know is a really personal thing. I would suggest talking to your venue about entertainment options you can arrange on-site if you are having children, so parents have peace of mind that they can check in on their kids."

Since being shared on Tuesday, September 12, the post has been seen more than 8,500 times.

Reddit user mizfit0416, whose comment was upvoted more than 15,000 times, said: "Damned if you do and damned if you don't. NTA (not the *******)."

Kindousperson added: "You try your best to accommodate people, and they'll never be happy even though you went out of your way to be helpful by providing child care. If they don't like the five-minute drive I would have told them to **** off."

StonyOwl commented: "When OP (original poster) said far away, I was thinking like 30 minutes away. But nope, 2 miles, 5 minutes and it was incredibly thoughtful and I bet the kids who were happier than being at a wedding."

