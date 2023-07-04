Shock as Bride's Veil Is Ripped From Her Head at the Altar

However meticulously plan your wedding, there will inevitably be things that go wrong that are completely out of your control. But how do you deal with disruptions on your big day?

One bride who took a minor disaster in her stride was Lindsey Tracey, who stayed calm and collected when "the Santorini wind" took her veil at her recent wedding.

The video was posted on July 2 by Tracey to TikTok at her destination wedding in dream location Santorini, Greece, and it has been viewed over 900,000 times. In the clip, she can be seen standing with her husband-to-be on a high platform overlooking the ocean.

The high winds flap Tracey's long veil around as the guests laugh, before laughter turns to groans and shocked noises as the veil flies off her head, presumably never to be seen again. Instead of being upset by the accident, Tracey can be heard saying, "That's fine I don't need it!" as the guests erupt into applause.

A bride with her veil in the wind stands next to an idyllic coastline. A woman has been praised online for her calm reaction after her veil flew off during her wedding in Santorini, Greece. alexandr_1958/Getty Images

Most brides spend on average $250 on their wedding accessories including their veil, according to wedding-planning website The Knot. However, it would appear Tracey's cost a lot more.

"$1000 casually flying away," commented one user on TikTok, to which Tracey replied, "Right!" She then wrote, "luckily my wedding planner chased it down and I got it back."

Rima Barakeh, deputy editor at Hitched.co.uk, told Newsweek about how to keep your cool in the face of a disruption on your wedding day.

Perspective Is Important

"It's nigh-on impossible to plan a wedding where everything goes perfectly and to plan," Barakeh said. "The truth is, some things probably will go wrong at your wedding, but how you handle it makes all the difference. Most of the things that typically go wrong at weddings are minor, and with an open mind and positive outlook, can be dealt with pretty easily.

"The best way to deal with things going wrong on your wedding day is to utilize the staff at your wedding venue and trusted members of your wedding party," Barakeh added. "Issues like someone spilling a drink over the guest book, awkward family drama, or a supplier running late are problems you and your partner shouldn't be dealing with on the day.

"If you're worried about minor things going wrong, have one of your bridesmaids or ushers on hand to deal with it, someone who's a quick-thinker and problem-solver, and who won't come and bother you with it all.

"When it comes to bigger problems, such as staining your outfit, losing the rings or things running seriously late, it's important to remember what the day's priorities are," Barakeh said. "All you actually have to do is get married, so if the wedding cake doesn't arrive, or the flowers aren't the color you thought they'd be, while it's not ideal, it's not going to impact your ability to get married, so perspective is important.

"If there are particular anxieties you have over bigger problems that could occur, like the weather taking a turn for the worse and ruining the outdoor ceremony, for example, ensure you have a back-up plan in case the worst happens.

"While these things can feel disastrous at the time, you're much more likely to look back at your wedding and remember all the things that went right, as opposed to the things that didn't," Barakeh said, "and if you assigned the problem-solving job to the right person, you may be lucky enough to be completely oblivious about any mishaps on the day."

Users on TikTok were full of admiration for Tracey. One commented: "That is the kind of woman you want to marry! No panic. Stays in the moment. Focused on what really matters. Laughs."

"She really doesn't need it, she looks amazing and her hair is unbelievable," posted one TikTok user.

"Wind took your veil to show your beauty to the island you gorgeous, congratulation!," commented another. "She has a great attitude," wrote a fan.

Newsweek reached out to Lindsey Tracey via TikTok for comment.

