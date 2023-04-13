Bride Choosing Not To Invite 'Vindictive' Friend To Wedding Praised

Who you include on the guest list for a wedding is a pivotal decision. This is why one bride has been praised for making the difficult decision not to invite a former friend to her upcoming nuptials.

Posting on Reddit as user u/NoVermicelli1915, the bride explained that she isn't inviting the friend "due to her behavior at the last wedding" they attended, which created lots of stress for the couple on their big day.

The friend, who is referred to as Morgan, was meant to bake sweet treats for a wedding reception four years ago. After agreeing a fee months in advance, once the big day came around Morgan suddenly demanded a much higher fee.

"When they organized this, Lucy and her partner were solely paying for the wedding," the post reads. "About 7 months before the wedding, Lucy's parents offered to pay for the remaining fees, which they took up.

"This meant they theoretically had more money to pay Morgan for the food she was making. This is how it looked on paper, but in reality, the money was swallowed up quickly by other fees."

The post suggests they agreed around £500 (approximately $620), although the actual figure was even higher. According to a matrimonial survey by The Knot, 81 percent of couples hire a vendor to make their wedding cake, at an average cost of $500 for the centerpiece.

Morgan felt she should be paid more since the couple were given "extra money" to cover costs, but the bride refused her request.

It was an all-or-nothing ultimatum from Morgan, who "took all the baked goods and put them back in her truck," leaving nothing for guests to eat during the reception.

This led the Reddit poster to stop speaking with Morgan, but when u/NoVermicelli1915 announced her own engagement, Morgan was shocked to find she had not been invited to the wedding.

The Reddit post continued: "She called me and asked why I couldn't invite her. I told her that we're not friends, even before Lucy's wedding we were more acquaintances, and her behavior at and after Lucy's wedding has made me doubt her maturity."

She explained that not having "someone who is known for being argumentative and vindictive" present on the day will ease her concerns. Although she's standing firm on her decision, the user questioned whether she's in the wrong, and sought advice from fellow Redditers.

Etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts, who has more than 20 years of experience and wrote A Traveler's Passport to Etiquette, said that the bride has no reason to defend her decision or feel bad.

"Never complain and never explain," she told Newsweek. "No one wants to exclude or be excluded as it can be lonely and painful.

"But no explanation is necessary until a friend calls you out about it. When that happens, being polite but direct is key."

Rather than taking an accusatory tone with the person, Grotts suggested telling them know you were "uncomfortable with what transpired" and letting them down gently.

With over 5,200 votes and over 500 comments on the Reddit post, many users chimed with this suggestion.

One Redditor commented: "It's best not to lie. Maybe if more people were honest with her and shun her for her greedy, vindictive behavior, she may change."

Another comment reads: "I would not have allowed Morgan to remain a part of my friend group, unless she took full accountability for the insane stunt she pulled."

Newsweek reached out to u/NoVermicelli1915 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

