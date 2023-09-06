Anger as Bride Retracts Sister-in-Law's Wedding Invite After Receiving Gift

A soon-to-be bride has sparked outrage on social media after retracting her sister-in-law's wedding invite as soon as she received the gift that her family pressured her into making.

In a post shared on Reddit last Friday under the username u/WeddingShawl, the woman's husband explained that her abusive brother, George, is getting married. Even though they are no longer in touch, their family convinced her to make a special gift for the bride.

"My wife, Lena, crochets a lot and often gifts it to friends and family. When her 2nd oldest brother got married, she made the bride a shawl to wear over her dress in the evening," the Redditor wrote. "The bride loved it and ever since Lena has made shawls for everyone in her family getting married. As it is a family wedding, Lena's mom asked her if she could crochet a shawl for George's fiancée and Lena agreed."

Once his wife was done with the shawl she asked him to give it to George since they work in the same place so that she wouldn't have to see him.

That same day, the bride called the Redditor's wife to tell her that she was no longer invited to the wedding because there was no space for her, even though her husband was still on the guest list.

"I was mad at this because they clearly only invited Lena to get a shawl, which to me is just rude. If they had asked Lena outright to make one, she probably would have done because she loves to crochet," the man wrote on Reddit.

"On my way out of work, I noticed George wasn't at his desk but the shawl was. I was still mad that they had used Lena to get a shawl and I just shoved it in my work bag. I left a note on his desk telling George since Lena was no longer invited, the shawl and I would no longer be attending either."

His wife, however, did not appreciate his gesture because it caused uproar in her family group chat where people were calling her petty because he took the shawl back.

"Lena wants me to give it back. I don't think I should, they don't deserve Lena's kindness. However, at the same time, I don't want Lena to be upset with me over George and a shawl," he added.

According to Cornell University over 27 percent of Americans aged 18 and older are estranged from at least one family member, which translates into 67 million people nationally.

Psychiatrist Carole Lieberman M.D. told Newsweek: "The husband was absolutely correct in taking back the shawl. It was a sneaky thing for the brother and his bride to do—invite her to the wedding just to get the shawl.

"The wife may say that it doesn't matter because she loves to crochet and she didn't want to go to the wedding, anyway, but deep down it hurts," Lieberman said. "The most important reason why they should take back the shawl is because otherwise, this would be letting the brother abuse her all over again!"

"She must tell her parents about the brother's abuse so that they stop pressuring her," Lieberman added. "Her parents are the ones to blame because they let the brother abuse her when they were growing up."

The post quickly went viral on the platform, receiving over 16,000 upvotes and 1,900 comments. One user, No_Tumbleweed_544, commented: "[Not The A******]. I would have taken it back. It was extremely rude to uninvite your wife but still 'allow' you to come. No point giving the shawl back now. What's done is done."

Redditor jasperjamboree said: "I would have sent it back as an undone bundle of yarn and said, 'You can have whatever's left back.'"

Ok-Age-8368 commented: "While technically you would be [The A******]. to fight your spouse's battles for them without consulting them; this is such a bad move from your spouse's family, they deserve it. I don't see why your wife doesn't see that.

"But no, it was a spur-of-the-moment decision and it was done with the right intention and with the assumption that that's what your wife would want. So definitely [Not The A******]. Your wife should stand by your side on this one.

"Editing to say that this kind of move from your [Brother-In-Law] means he would still be abusive to your wife if given the opportunity," they wrote.

Newsweek reached out to u/WeddingShawl via Reddit chat for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

