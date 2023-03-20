Sympathy for Bride Over Unfortunate Wedding-Reception Entrance: 'So Sad'

A new bride has shared a video of an unfortunate moment at her wedding ceremony with the words "when you thought this would be your most iconic moment at your wedding."

In the clip, bride Sayla Dean can be seen arriving at her wedding by helicopter, before the video cuts to her and her new husband entering the reception. The excited new husband spins into the room. Then, Sayla, holding her bouquet, does the same but crashes right into the champagne tower, knocking multiple glasses onto the floor.

The video has been viewed over 268,000 times. While guests in the background gasp and cover their mouths in the clip, many users on TikTok loved the video, with one user writing, "Omgggg this is so sad."

Very few weddings go off without some sort of mishap. However, there are steps you can take to minimize the effects.

Zoe Burke, editor of wedding advice site Hitched.co.uk, told Newsweek how to make your wedding day go as smoothly as possible.

Here are her top five tips:

Have a Plan B

Plan thoroughly and try your best to anticipate the risks ahead of time. "Your wedding coordinator will be able to explain some of them," explained Burke, "such as what to do if it rains, and make sure you have a plan B in place to mitigate them. Lots of venues offer a rainy option if part of your day is outdoors. However, you could also provide umbrellas or personalized rain ponchos to make the most of it with fun photos, for example.

Duplicate Stuff Wherever You Can

Make copies of speeches, guest lists, seating plans, and playlists. "Make sure that someone else has a copy of the speeches on hand. Send a few different people the playlists so, if for some reason the originals get lost or won't work, there are people on hand with a backup," said Burke.

Take Multiple Jacks/Outlets

A wedding without your favorite tunes would be a sad thing. "You may have confirmed with your event space that you can connect your phone via Bluetooth for the playlist," said Burke, "but I'd say to bring a couple of different connection options, or a few different devices just in case. This is a task you can delegate to your wedding party so you're prepared."

Utilize Your Wedding Party

"Have a 'responsible grown-up' or two in charge of special things. This is what bridesmaids/groomsmen/wedding-party members are for," said Burke. "Put one in charge of the guest book; one in charge of gifts; one in charge of flowers etc.; so anything you need to take with you at the end of the night is safely stashed away and preserved. It's good to check with your venue ahead of time where you can store things, especially if you're not staying overnight onsite."

Work it Into the Wedding

As long as it's not a huge disaster, it might just end up being a funny story. "Things probably won't go to plan, and there will be some hiccups, but that's what makes it human," said Burke. "That's the stuff that'll be in the funny stories handed down through the generations. Embrace the less-than-perfect moments, as they will make your story even more special."

One user of the viral video commented that "the fact that you shared this with all of us, I love it that was the moment," while another wrote, "That was glorious."

Newsweek has reached out to Sayla Dean via Instagram.

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.