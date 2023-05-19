Bride Says Sister-in-Law's 'Strange' Outfit Ruined Wedding Photos

A bride has been dragged for complaining that her sister-in-law's outfit ruined her wedding photos.

When going through the pictures of her big day, the woman explained that she was feeling hurt when she was reminded of what her husband's sister wore.

In a viral post on the London-based discussion site Mumsnet, she explained: "We recently got married and we have just got our photos back and I felt upset and annoyed at what my sister-in-law wore to our wedding.

"I thought it was odd but prepared to be told if I am being unreasonable, even though personally it's not what I would choose for a wedding. It was cream—basically same color as my dress—I feel upset and all photos will remind me of this."

Alongside the post, the woman shared a picture of a cream jumpsuit that she said was "similar" to the one worn by her sister-in-law.

When it comes to what to wear as a wedding guest, leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk Zoe Burke told Newsweek that it is all about the individual situation.

"Who's really to say what is and isn't appropriate for someone else to wear on their own body? As long as their outfit isn't offensive, then it's really nobody's business what someone chooses to wear," she told Newsweek.

Although, she did mention that there are some cultural rules around certain colors. "At Western weddings, for example, wearing white is generally frowned upon because that's traditionally a bridal color," said Burke. "Many will say you shouldn't wear black or white to a wedding, but again, it's really personal preference and something the invite should be quite clear about from the start."

In over 200 replies on the Mumsnet post, people could not understand why the bride was upset, and overwhelmingly told her that she was overreacting about her sister-in-law's cream jumpsuit.

"You are being unreasonable," said one commenter. "It's just a nice jumpsuit. Hardly bridal."

Another wrote: "I never understand the upset at people wearing white or cream at weddings. Everyone knows you were the bride, not her, why let it spoil your memories of a lovely day?"

"You are being ridiculous," said another comment. "Your self-esteem is the issue of you think someone in a jump suit upstaged you in a wedding dress."

This is far from the first time that a wedding guest's outfit has caused a stir. From a woman who walked out of a wedding after being told her dress was inappropriate, to the guest who wore a custom wedding dress to her friend's daughter's big day.

After reading the responses to the post, the newlywed was shocked that so many people thought she was overreacting.

"I just always thought the unwritten rule of attending a wedding was not to wear white or cream," she wrote. "Just found it a bit [of a] strange choice, and perhaps if it had been shorter maybe not as long flowing and dressy like I'd probably not be as bothered."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of this case.

