Bride-to-Be Slammed for Why She's Threatening to Uninvite Groom's Family

Redditors have criticized a woman who threatened to disinvite from her wedding all the women from her future husband's side after they had a girls' day out without her.

In a post shared last month under the username u/MaterialAny9232, the woman said that when she first met her boyfriend, his younger sister was quite nice to her. But when she asked her to be her bridesmaid, she turned down the role and their relationship changed.

The poster wrote: "I assume [she passed on being a bridesmaid] because she would not be the center of attention. Everything spiraled from there and now we are pretty much [No Contact] with her. She is a brat truth be told and created a ton of unnecessary drama."

Family estrangement is a serious trend among Americans. A YouGov poll of over 11,000 people conducted in October 2022 found that more than one in four are estranged from at least one immediate family member.

Things between the poster and her future sister-in-law got even worse when the latter ran into the bride-to-be's brother in public and was "extremely rude" to him.

"[She] and her boyfriend denied this happened and called my brother a liar. Now she is no longer invited to the wedding," the poster wrote.

The future bride brought this up during a dinner with her husband's family and did not hold back because she thought "they should know how toxic she is and decide for themselves if they want her in their lives."

The day after, all the women from the man's family—his sister, mother, aunts and cousins—went out for a "girl wine day" and posted about it on social media.

The poster wrote about being excluded: "I was so hurt that they wouldn't even invite me. It felt like the pictures were posted specifically to make me feel bad and show that they took her side. I am supposed to be marrying into this family in a few months and they completely left me out."

She went on: "I reached out to one of his aunts I thought I was close to and asked if my fiancé's sister planned this. She said no it was another aunt. When I asked why I wasn't invited she said it was because of the drama between me and fiancé's sister, they didn't want the day to be uncomfortable so chose to keep it to just family which hurt to hear that they don't consider me family.

"I asked her if they meant they all took her side, she claimed no one was taking sides and if I chose to take it that way it was up to me. I ended the phone call very upset," the poster wrote.

Her bridal shower is coming up soon, and she's contemplating disinviting them all from the event, but she may go even further.

"I am debating if I want them at the wedding but I will deal with that later. I have a mass email written up ready to send disinviting them from my shower. My [maid of honor] is trying to talk me out of sending it saying it will ruin my relationship with his family and my wedding and upset my [mother-in-law], but I think it's already ruined."

Florence Ann Romano, a personal growth strategist and author of Build Your Village: A Guide to Finding Joy and Community in Every Stage of Life, told Newsweek that "taking the high road is always the right road."

She said: "In this case, the bride's soon-to-be family—and boy, do I feel bad for her!—are acting so poorly. Send the invitations to the bridal shower and leave it to them to either come and support or decline and be petulant.

"However, if they do come and act like fools or disrespectfully, then that will be evidence to perhaps consider not inviting them to the wedding. Let the bridal shower be the test," Romano said.

The post quickly went viral on Reddit, receiving over 8,000 upvotes and 3,400 comments. One user, MaIngallsisaracist, said: "If drama is constantly following you around -- and I bet it is! -- YOU are the source of it. You can not have a relationship with your future [Sister-in-law]. You cannot, however, demand that everyone do the same."

And user_number_666 wrote: "And even if we didn't think OP was the problem, it would still be a mistake to uninvite anyone who went to that winery day. That bridal shower is her chance to win them over. Uninviting the groom's female relatives en masse would in effect be starting drama with each and every one of them."

Allaboutbird said: "You claim to not want drama but it sounds like you're at the center of all of it. You 'assumed' she turned you down when you asked her to be a bridesmaid because she won't be the 'center of attention?' That's quite a judgment to make about someone you claimed to get along great with up to that point."

The commenter continued: "You took your brother's word over hers about an encounter (with what proof?) You bad-mouthed her to her family. You assumed that pictures posted on social media were only there to make you feel bad (is everything about you?) And now you want to go nuclear and disinvite a bunch of your fiance's family members from your shower and possibly the wedding? There is one common denominator in all these issues and it's not the sister."

