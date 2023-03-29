Bride's Plan to Serve Only Water at Wedding Because It's 'Cheaper' Blasted

A couple have been slammed after they revealed their plans to have a dry wedding where guests will be able to drink only water.

In a viral post shared on Reddit's Am I the A****** page, user Odd_Conversation5087 said that up to 150 people would be attending the wedding and that the couple decided they would not be offering any alcohol or soda.

The post read: "So there will be no alcohol of any kind at our wedding. Honestly, this doesn't have anything to do with there being kids there but due to the fact that my fiancé and I don't drink.

"Nothing against people who do, it's just not for us and we don't want to. On top of that, we only really drink water. We rarely, if ever, drink soda so most of the time it's only water with the occasional juice and milk. We don't even drink coffee," the poster wrote.

"We don't want to have to pay for alcohol or soda, it is just a large added expense when we can just do filtered water for a MUCH cheaper cost," the poster said.

But when friends found and family members found out about the plan, several "got angry" and said there could be an open bar. This suggestion was dismissed because the couple does not want to pay for having a bartender present.

Zoe Burke, a wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk, said that while dry weddings are becoming more popular, she could understand why people would be disappointed with no or few options.

She told Newsweek: "Dry weddings are becoming increasingly popular, with the Hitched National Wedding Survey revealing that more than 1 in 10 weddings were alcohol-free in 2022.

She continued: "It's a tempting prospect, as it cuts costs, removes the risk of embarrassing behaviors and eliminates the debilitating hangover the next day. That being said, a wedding is a celebration, and a huge part of this is the wedding breakfast, the eating and the drinking together.

"This should be a joyful experience where the couple host their guests. That doesn't mean alcohol has to be served, but a choice of soft drinks, or even some themed mocktails, can help to make the experience feel more special. At the end of the day, it's entirely up to the couple and the guests will have to respect their wishes, but I can see why they feel disappointed. A custom mocktail can go a long way to elevate a celebration," Burke said.

Since being shared on March 20, the Reddit post has been upvoted more than 20,700 times and attracted an estimated 10,200 comments, with voters on the page deciding the poster was being an a******.

CrazyCatLady007 said: "If no one offered tea and coffee with the cake, I'd be like 'what kind of cheap place did I just walk into?' Also, when it's late and you have to drive home, a coffee or tea is appreciated."

No_Gold3131 wrote: "That was my first thought here. Are they going to wash down the cake (or whatever sweet is served) with water? That is uncivilized."

Material Mushroom_x said: "Someone is going to the supermarket and coming back with slabs of Coke. No alcohol, fine. But no other juice or soda options is asking for a rebellion."

