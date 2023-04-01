Bridesmaid Caught Doing the 'Walk of Shame' in Front of Her Entire Family

Love is bound to be in the air at a wedding, and it seems like nuptials can be a hotspot for singletons to hook up. In fact, 50 percent of 1,000 wedding guests have admitted to having a romantic encounter at the event, according to a Wedding Wire study.

This may include exchanging numbers, kissing on the dance floor, or, in some cases, spending the night together. One TikTok video from March 28 has received 6 million views. A bridesmaid was caught on camera by her whole family doing the 'walk of shame'.

Kendra, 29, from Phoenix, Arizona, told Newsweek about the awkward moment she was caught wearing her bridesmaid dress, 24 hours after the wedding.

Two screenshots from the viral video of Kendra. She laughed as she noticed her whole family were going to catch her doing the 'walk of shame'. TikTok/johnnieolivia

The study states 15 percent of respondents have gone home with another wedding guest, and 16 percent have made out with someone at a wedding.

Kendra, a pharmacy technician, said: "Many don't know, but I suffer from an incurable disease called FOMO [fear of missing out]. So, when the wedding venue was ready for us all to leave, a lot of people were wanting to keep the night young and head into Destin, [Florida].

"So, I hopped in a truck and tagged along, still in my dress," Kendra explained. "And, well, before you know it, I was waking up to my alarm at an undisclosed location and needed to head back to the Airbnb to check out, but I hit snooze.

"So, my friends threw all my stuff in my suitcase and packed up and told me to meet them at brunch. And for some reason, I thought it was just going to be the bridal party, and it was not.

"Unfortunately, the person with the car key was outside at the table so what you see in the video is me right before having to walk past everyone for the key," Kendra said.

"I was mortified but also received a slow clap from my friends. I grabbed the key and went to change and came back and pretended nothing happened."

So far, the video uploaded by Kendra's friend who uses the handle @johnnieolivia has more than 412,000 likes.

The top comment alone has 22,400 likes, and read: "It's not the walk of shame, it's the stride with pride."

Another commenter wrote: "At least she's wearing comfortable shoes."

"This is so classic !!! Happens to more people than you might realize after a wedding. She just got caught !!!" posted another TikTok user.

Responding to one of the comments, the account-holder Johnnie referred to Kendra as an "icon."

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.