Bridesmaid Furious for Being Kicked Out of Wedding Over Dress Color Slammed

A bride has been cheered for her response to one of her bridesmaids wearing an unapproved color dress to her big day.

The topic of the dress was a huge form of contention between the bride and her bridesmaid in the run up to the wedding, as the bride explained in a post on Reddit's popular r/AmITheA****** forum.

With more than 6,000 upvotes and thousands of replies, the post sparked conversation as people sided with the bride.

A file photo of a bride with two bridesmaids, smiling, and an inset picture of a bridesmaid in a bold purple dress. A bride has been cheered for kicking out her bridesmaid after she wore the color she was explicitly told not to. Ivan Kyryk/Ana Iacob/Getty Images

The 31-year-old newlywed, using the handle u/snipperrs, explained: "I was married to my amazing husband on Friday. The wedding went smoothly, apart from one guest's dress preference, who we'll call Anna."

Anna was one of her bridesmaids, and had sadly lost her mother earlier in the year.

"I have helped Anna throughout her entire grieving time. We had been planning this wedding since December, and decided we wanted an ocean themed wedding," said the bride. "I made it extremely clear to all of my bridesmaids that they were to wear blue, a coral pinky color or pastel green."

But after losing her mother, Anna made a different request. She wanted to wear her mom's favorite color—a deep purple.

"Anna asked me if she could please wear a purple dress to my wedding. I'm not crazy about themes usually, but since this wedding was themed to support my family's tradition and considering my maid of honor was already going to be wearing a gorgeous pastel blue dress with purple and gold accents, me and my husband who I decided to call and discuss the idea with him politely told her that we understand what she's going through, but we really want bridesmaids on theme," explained the bride.

Jane Morton Driscoll is the founder of The Oxford Calligrapher, offering custom stationery designs, and supports brides in organizing their weddings, running the group High-End DIY Weddings.

She told Newsweek that for the most part, bridesmaids should be ready to wear whatever the bride asks them to.

"I think where a color theme is set, this definitely should be respected, as you might as well just be another guest," Morton Driscoll told Newsweek. "It's important to respect people's body confidence issues but there is a line to be drawn somewhere."

But Anna was upset that she had been asked not to wear purple, and when the wedding came around, she arrived wearing a bold purple dress.

"I asked her why she had gone against my wishes and that she either had to change or leave," said the bride. "To this she told me to stop creating a scene and that I was being dramatic and disrespectful."

Eventually, the argument escalated and Anna was "escorted out the door screaming."

What Should You Do if You Hate Your Bridesmaids Dress?

While a wedding is always about the happy couple, being part of the wedding party also puts you at the center of events. Respecting the couple's wishes is important, but what can you do if you really hate the bride's choice of bridesmaid dress?

"If there is a clear concern about the choice of dress, this needs to be voiced as soon as the dresses are tried," said Morton Driscoll. "The bride shouldn't be in a position where they can't return the dresses and be out of pocket. A respectful conversation can be had early on if it really matters to the bridesmaid and there is a significant issue with the dress, but it's important for them to have a sense of proportion—is it the worst dress in the world or is it just not what they'd usually choose? Brides have so many things to decide on and are probably going to be the one buying the dresses."

In thousands of comments on the Reddit post, users backed the bride and said she was right to kick her bridesmaid out of the wedding.

"If she's grieving so deeply that she really needed to wear that color, she should have offered to step down as bridesmaid," said one commenter, while another wrote: "It was your wedding. Not a memorial for her mother."

Another agreed: "NTA. She could've respected your wish but instead did the opposite."

"Your wedding, your choice (within reason, of course)," said another reply.

"Weddings really do bring out the best and worst in people," said Morton Driscoll. "There are lots of brides out there asking unreasonable bridesmaids to step down from their duties."

Newsweek reached out to u/snipperrs for comment. We were not able to verify the details of this case.