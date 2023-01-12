Boss's Reaction To 'Bring Your Pet To Work Day' Applauded by Internet

A video of a worker asking his boss whether they could have a "bring your pet to work" day has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 5.8 million views so far.

The clip, shared by TikToker @loganvilleford in Georgia, began with a voice asking a man sitting in an office space: "So Todd, quick question for you. I was curious if we could have a 'bring your pet to work' day. I know it's wild."

Todd replied: "Is this for TikTok? Cuz if it is, I'm actually excited," as text overlaid on the clip read: "I need a new target. He always knows now [crying laughing emoji]."

Interest in pet adoptions surged worldwide during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a May 2021 study in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

One in three people—and almost one in two individuals from Generation Z (those born between 1996 and 2012)—said they got a new pet during the pandemic, according to a March 2021 survey conducted by market research firm OnePoll, in partnership with Banfield Pet Hospital based in Portland, Oregon.

As COVID-19 restrictions began to be lifted and workers returned to the office, many faced the dilemma of having to now leave their pets alone at home while they head to work for the day.

The survey found that around a third (32 percent) of owners—including 48 percent of Gen Z members and 35 percent of millennials (those born between 1981 and 1996)—said they contacted their veterinarian for advice about making the transition back to work easier on their pets.

Around one in two people from Gen Z and one in three millennials said they would consider looking for another job in the post-pandemic era if their workplace was not pet-friendly, according to the survey.

The user in the TikTok video suggested that his boss Todd could ask his colleague Lance (who just got a new puppy, according to a message overlaid on the video) to bring his dog to work.

When Todd informed the user that Lance was off on the day, the user asked: "Why don't you actually call him and ask him?"

Todd is then seen calling Lance and saying: "I know you're off today...but do you think you could bring Stetson [his bulldog puppy]?" After the call ended, Todd told the user: "He's bringing the dog!"

The clip ends with Lance and Stetson arriving at the office and Todd being licked by Stetson while holding the canine in his arms. Todd and the pooch were later seen next to a cardboard cut-out of a man holding a football and wearing clothes with the logo of the Georgia Bulldogs university football team, with "Go Dawgs" written across the bottom of the cut-out.

A message overlaid on the video said: "Even if you're not a dawgs fan...come ON [teary-eyed sad face emoji]."

Several users on TikTok were delighted by the clip, with many amused by the reaction of the boss.

User Kaitlin Anne wrote: "the fact he [the boss] got excited for it being for TikTok that's hilarious."

Rena Alex said: "You can tell your boss needed this more than anyone lol [laugh out loud] [blue heart emoji]."

Margaret wrote: "boss man understood the assignment [crying laughing face and red heart emojis]."

Newsweek has contacted the user for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.