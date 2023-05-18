Britney Spears Accused of Photoshopping Image—'She Was Not in This Photo'

Pop princess Britney Spears has been accused of posting an image onto Instagram which she's been "very clearly" photoshopped into.

Ever since breaking free from the conservatorship which was controlled by her father Jamie Spears, Britney Spears has frequently been vocal on social media. She's made headlines for discussing her family, and for posting risqué shots of herself, but the latest picture to turn heads is due to some technical discrepancies.

On May 17, Spears posted a picture of herself and her friend Cabe Hudson on vacation, but an eagle-eyed TikTok user deconstructed everything wrong with the picture in a thorough video analysis.

"It's Britney, glitch," pop culture influencer Allyn Aston said as she begins her video, posted just hours after Spears posted her picture. "Britney is very clearly photoshopped into this, and she was not in this photo, and I'm going to prove it to you."

In the video, which can be seen here, Aston pointed at a number of alleged mistakes within the picture which she believes means it is photoshopped. These include: Britney's hovering left foot, missing shadows, inconsistent light patterns and an odd blur effect on their clothing.

"Even just looking at this photo from very very far away you can see that her left foot is just floating into the nothingness," Aston continued. "She should have a clear shadow here but there is none."

She then points out that Spears' lighting is coming from the left, while Hudson's lighting is hitting him from the right.

Aston then zooms into the middle of the picture where Hudson and Spears' shirts seem to mesh into each other.

"You can clearly see how manipulated this is. It's like they are blurring into each other and they didn't have anything to put in that background there so they just blurred more dress," Aston said.

Aston has posted a series of "It's Britney, Glitch" videos where she points out what she believes to be digitally altered mistakes in Spears' pictures and videos on social media.

With Aston's latest video, her TikTok followers seemed to agree with the assessment.

"The second I saw this photo my eyes were directly drawn to her foot. I instantly knew it was photoshopped. [Shake my head]," wrote @mommy.est.2008.

Many of the comments suggested that the photo in question had been taken down, but it is still available to view on Spears' account, as the second photo posted after a picture of a cocktail.

"I feel like they are just messing with us now," influencer Kristina Leo wrote, echoing a lot of comments from Spears' fans. It is not clear who the "they" are that fans are referring to.

When another user suggested this is "the worst" posted yet, Aston replied saying it's "truly insulting to our intelligence once again."

With hundreds of thousands of people viewing Aston's videos, over 1,000 comments were left. Over 133,000 people liked Spears' photo on Instagram, but the comments feature has been disabled for many months now.