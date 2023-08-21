Culture

Britney Spears Accuses Friend of Leaking Her Location to Paparazzi

It's been a rough few weeks for Britney Spears. The pop star's husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce earlier this week, citing "irreconcilable differences," with rumors of alleged cheating and blackmail taking over the internet.

Since the split was announced, the 41-year-old has been posting cryptic messages to social media, but seemed to take a break last night to party with friends. However, the singer claims the paparazzi were tipped off to her location, putting a downer on her evening.

Britney Spears in July 2022.
Britney Spears in July 2022. The singer believes a friend tipped the paparazzi off to her location, according to a recent Instagram post. Valerie Macon/AFP

"When you go to meet up with a so called 'friend' and drive an hour for chicken !!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom ... I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before ... so how I was I followed ???" the star wrote on Instagram, alongside a video her wearing a sparkly green dress with scores of muscle-bound men.

"Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on ... so what does a b**** like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!"

Although her post reveals no details of who this "friend" might be, Spears seems to be having a hell of a time in the video. The clip opens with the mom-of-two seemingly having her leg and thigh sniffed by a bearded man in a hoody, followed by the singer being lifted by five-unnamed shirtless men.

Newsweek has reached out to Britney Spears for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.

