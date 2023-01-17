Sam Asghari Defends Britney Spears After 'Maniac' Scene—'Frustrating'

Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, defended his wife after diners at a restaurant leaked footage of her appearing agitated by the filming.

The singer and her husband attended JOEY restaurant in San Fernando Valley on Friday, January 13, but left abruptly when people at the restaurant started filming her.

She held up a menu to cover her face and the diners allegedly said she began yelling and appeared to be speaking "gibberish."

In a new video on TMZ, Asghari defended himself after some fans accused him of leaving Spears alone in the restaurant. He said filming her was "disrespectful."

"People get a little too excited to see my wife. So, everybody's filming, everybody's doing their thing, but you know how it is. It comes with a territory [of being famous] and I went to get the car to get the hell out of there and people just thought I'd left but that didn't happen," he explained.

"So it is what it is man. Because everywhere she goes, someone has a camera and it's absolutely frustrating. It's like she felt disrespected. You know when you sit down to have a meal and people get their cameras out and start filming you, it's disrespectful."

Asghari added: "You know what it is? Fame comes with the territory and that's it."

The "Toxic" singer allegedly soon left the restaurant with her bodyguard who later returned to pay their bill.

Spears eventually spoke out against the people who filmed her and said the video made her look like the Mike Myers cartoon character, Shrek.

"I watched "NATURAL BORN KILLERS" this morning and damn I got ENLIGHTENED ... and HOLY SMOKES S*** BALLS I'm sure I brought a billion SMILES to me LOOKING LIKE SHREK at a restaurant," Spears wrote on Instagram alongside a painting of a girl pouring syrup onto pancakes.

"Even my best friend couldn't WAIT TO SEND IT TO ME, THEY DON'T THINK TWICE because we are all natural born killers ... I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant ... it's like they'll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE 👀 !!! I'm so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!"

She added: "Honestly it would be safer for me to compliment this world and f*** up because if I become a prophet and don't create history, we might have something y'all... I'm just KIDDING, but it's a good thought 💭.

"I know y'all are rooting for me and all and make sure you check out the shocking Shrek picture of me ... I was like damn that's horrific yet there were two pics where I was normal 🤔 ... either way honestly I know nobody gives a flying f*** what I do !!! I'm just bored writing this paragraph like a damn idiot 🥱"

Spears has a long history of speaking out and retaliating against paparazzi, especially during her high-profile mental health issues in the mid-2000s.

She famously shaved her head and then attacked a paparazzo's car in 2007 during her spiral which led to her being placed under a conservatorship in 2008, with her father in control of many aspect of her finances and personal life.

It lasted 13 years and Spears had no say in her finances, career or health. She has claimed she was forced to work relentlessly against her will and even had to shower with the bathroom door open in full view of security.

Spears was freed from the arrangement in 2021 after giving testimony in a Los Angeles court, including telling the judge she was made to get an IUD contraceptive device to prevent her from having more children.