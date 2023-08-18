Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Messages Amid Alleged Sam Asghari Split

Britney Spears has broken her silence with a series of mysterious Instagram posts after it was revealed her husband had filed for divorce.

Model and actor Sam Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from the pop star after 14 months of marriage citing "irreconcilable differences."

Asghari confirmed the split on Instagram saying: "my wife and I have decided to end our journey together."

Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America

While Spears has yet to publicly acknowledge the breakup, she has posted for the first time since the news broke.

First, she posted a video to Instagram where she filmed a painting depicting a woman lying back with her eyes closed.

Spears captioned the post: "Sometimes you see more with your eyes closed 🙈 !!!"

Then in another post she shared an optical illusion and asked fans what they saw, even though she disabled comments.

"How do you read this ??? It's interesting !!! I see it as a message in a bottle !!! Or a baby who needs to get out !!! They whisper the poison like in Alice In Wonderland and they wait to see if they have the cure !!! Wise birds know who they are 🧠🧠🧠 !!!" Spears wrote.

The "Toxic" singer and Asghari met when he worked as a dancer on her 2016 song "Slumber Party."

They became engaged in 2021 and married the following year at a star-studded wedding attended by A-listers such as Selena Gomez, Madonna and Paris Hilton.

Asghari was also a major support during Spears' long-running conservatorship, put in place in 2008 by her father Jamie Spears and then lawyer. Spears was freed from the conservatorship, where others controlled her financial and medical decisions, after 13 years.

While Spears has an "ironclad prenup," reports have suggested Asghari wants to revise the conditions of the contract. He currently stands to receive $1 million for every two years of marriage, but with a cap of $10 million after 15 years.

Nevertheless, Page Six reported that the aspiring actor hopes to get more than agreed in the prenup, with a source telling the publication that Asghari is "threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."

Newsweek has contacted Spears' representatives via email for comment.

Asghari took to his Instagram stories to confirm the split from Spears.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he began.

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.

"S*** happens."

"Asking for privacy seems rediculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

Spears was previously married to her friend Jason Allen Alexander in 2004, but the marriage was annulled days later. She later wed dancer Kevin Federline later in the same year and they share two teenage sons.