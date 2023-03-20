Brittany Mahomes Discusses Her 'Flaws' in Cryptic Post

Brittany Matthews Mahomes has posted a cryptic quote after she faced intense trolling on social media in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been subjected to abusive messages online for the past couple of years, but it intensified after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

Many have alleged that Matthews Mahomes celebrated her husband's success too much, in the public eye, and it culminated in popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience suggesting that if the couple got divorced, would Matthews Mahomes go after her two-time Super Bowl champion husband with the "same energy" she uses to cheer him on during his games.

This led to Matthews Mahomes seemingly hitting back on Twitter, with her writing: "Something about grown men talking s*** about someone's wife is real weird..."

She then followed that by adding: "Actually grown a** men hating on women in general is pathetic."

Now she has posted a message in which she has indicated that her relationship with the Chiefs QB is as tight as ever, despite those who are trying to throw a spanner in the works.

Matthews Mahomes shared on her Instagram Story: "Stay close to people who have seen all of your flaws and still love who you are."

The couple met in high school and got engaged after being together for 10 years.

They tied the knot last year, in an intimate ceremony with friends and family at Maui in Hawaii and share two children together.

The Chiefs star has kept out of the sniping about his wife, even though she has hit back on a number of occasions at those who have taken aim at him.

She has also suggested that those who want to spend their time sending her spiteful messages, should seek some help.

Matthews Mahomes liked a tweet that hit out at those who troll others on social media, which read: "If a strangers mere existence disrupts your peace sooooo much that you feel obligated to leave hateful messages on their profile, log TF out and GO TO THERAPY. You're weird. Weird AF."

