Brittany Mahomes Posts Photo With Patrick Amid Joe Rogan Divorce Drama

Brittany Matthews Mahomes, the wife of NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared a photo of herself and her husband amid the drama surrounding Joe Rogan's divorce comment about the couple.

On Monday, she posted on Instagram the picture of herself with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback as they sat courtside at a basketball game, captioning the photo "🏀💙." Matthews Mahomes and her husband met in high school and dated for a decade before getting married in March 2022. They have two children together.

The Instagram post comes days after she appeared to respond to Rogan when he suggested that if the couple got divorced, Matthews Mahomes would go after the two-time Super Bowl champion with the "same energy" she uses to cheer him on during his games.

"The problem is they keep that same energy when you get divorced. They come after you with that same energy," Rogan said while watching a video of her at the Super Bowl during the latest episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Three days after the episode was released, Matthews Mahomes tweeted, "Something about grown men talking s*** about someone's wife is real weird..." Many fans speculated that this was a reply to Rogan's remarks.

"Actually grown a** men hating on women in general is pathetic," she added.

Newsweek reached out to The Joe Rogan Experience for comment.

Her fans cheered her on after her Instagram post, leaving comments like "You guys look so happy! Ignore the haters, Brittany, they are just trolling bots with no life! We appreciate all you and Patrick do for our city! Keep the positive vibes and thank you for sharing your pics! Love your family."

Matthews Mahomes is no stranger to public criticism. Both she and her brother-in-law, internet celebrity Jackson Mahomes, have faced scrutiny for their wild game-day celebrations.

"Patrick Mahomes has a wife that's just wild," comedian Shane Gillis told Rogan on last week's podcast. "She's up in the box. She films herself. Her and his brother—his brother does like TikToks—and Patrick, he's obviously the man. Then he's got a crazy wife and a brother up in the box, doing all that s***."

Matthews Mahomes was also criticized last year after she popped a bottle of Champagne and sprayed Chiefs fans with it from her suite following her husband's AFC divisional round win of the season.

Responding to the online attacks, she tweeted, "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week."