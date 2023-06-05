Sibling's 'Extreme' Reaction to Brother Getting Engaged Backed Online

A post about a brother getting engaged to a woman who allegedly bullied his sibling in high school has gone viral on Reddit, the online forum.

In a post shared Reddit's Am I The A****** (AITA) subforum under the username weddingplabber, the sister, who is now in their mid-20s, said: "In high school, I used to be friends with this girl Annika. We were close until junior year, when I discovered she had been spreading false rumors about me...made my life hell right up until we graduated."

The poster's brother, Carter, later revealed he was now engaged to Annika after they'd met at a party. When a family member later asked the poster about how she felt about the upcoming nuptials during a family gathering, the poster "snapped" and said: "I actually don't feel great about it considering his future wife bullied me and never apologized."

Was the poster overreacting? Darby Fox, a child/adolescent family therapist and a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), told Newsweek that while "it is reasonable that the poster was taken off guard" by the engagement news, "the poster's reaction was too extreme."

The experience of being bullied in childhood can have a serious impact in adulthood, studies have shown.

A March 2021 study in BMJ Paediatrics Open said: "Bullying in childhood is a major public health problem" and the consequences of bullying "are now recognized to propagate deep into adulthood."

The study added: "Overall, adverse mental health outcomes due to bullying in childhood most severely impact on bully–victims."

An August 2013 study published in Psychological Science, the peer-reviewed journal of the Association for Psychological Science (APS), found that "exposure to bullying in childhood predicted heightened risk of problems related to health, poverty, and social relationships in adulthood," the APS explained.

"By the time they were in their mid-twenties, people who had been bullied growing up were more than twice as likely to have difficulty in keeping a job compared with peers who had never been bullied," the APS said.

'I Felt Sick Seeing Her Again'

The poster said her older brother went to the same university as Annika. He brought her to a party to introduce her to the family. The poster said: "I felt sick seeing her again. Carter left Annika with some relatives, then came over to me and asked to talk.

Explaining that it was "love at first sight" when he met Annika, the brother said he "didn't recognize" Annika at first. But after he realized she was the woman who "spread lies" about his sister, he said Annika "claimed to not remember" the poster or "anything she did." He "let it go because he really liked her."

He later "pleaded" with the poster "to be nice to her since she 'didn't remember' what she had done and that she was a good person."

The poster decided she would "ignore" Annika. "I didn't say anything rude, I just didn't talk to her or acknowledge her. She didn't talk to me or acknowledge me either," according to the poster.

"But when we sat down to eat, all hell broke loose. One of my aunts asked me how I felt about my brother getting married. I tried changing the subject, but she kept pressing, so I eventually snapped and said something like: 'I actually don't feel great about it considering his future wife bullied me and never apologized.'

According to the poster, Annika "just started crying and ran out of the room. Carter went after her, and they left early."

He later phoned the poster, accusing his sibling of being "a horrible person for embarrassing Annika in front of the whole family" and "being petty over 'high school drama'."

It Could Have Been Handled 'More Maturely'

Fox, who is the author of Rethinking Your Teenage, said the poster "should have handled the entire situation more maturely" and "kept their opinion to themselves when asked by the aunt."

The therapist said the poster should have "asked the brother and the fiancée if they could find a time soon to discuss the bullying the poster had experienced in high school."

The poster shouldn't have said anything negative with family members around, Fox added.

'Let Go of the High School Drama'

Fox noted that while the engagement news could have been "triggering" for the poster, "the concern should be for what kind of a person their brother might be marrying, not themselves."

The poster "should be able to let go of the high school drama," Fox said. "The brother likely didn't really make the connection and it's reasonable to think people change after high school."

'A Little Red Flag'

Fox also said that the fiancée's bullying behavior should have been taken by the brother as "a little red flag, particularly when she claimed to not have remembered."

The therapist said the fiancée's reaction of running out of the room crying "looks more like guilt than an impaired memory."

The LCSW said the fiancée should have apologized to the poster. "She should have the foresight to own any misunderstanding, show a little compassion towards her future in-law, and actively try to make amends herself."

'Deliberately Blindsided' the Sibling

Several users sided with the original poster.

In a comment that got 17,500 upvotes, user Voidg said: "NTA [not the a******] I don't buy she doesn't remember. Plus your brother did and chose to ambush you at the family event."

User lotus_eater123 wrote: "The brother reminded her. Told her that she hurt his sister, badly. Anyone who is not a bully would have reached out and apologized BEFORE the big family meeting...," in a comment that got 9,000 upvotes.

In a comment that got 3,500 upvotes, user calling_water said: "She, and the brother, are both bullying OP now. If she's such a good person now, why hasn't she tried to reach out to OP to apologize and smooth things over? Instead she's trying to push through it, just now with a poor-me act. And the brother deliberately blindsided OP [original poster]."

