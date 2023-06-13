Alaska Man Mauled by Brown Bear

A 34-year-old man has been attacked and mauled by a brown bear in the Alaskan wilderness.

The man, Nicholas Abraham, was attacked on June 10 while hunting rabbits near the town of Kenai. The bear was a female and had cubs in tow, according to a report from Alaska State Troopers (AST).

"On June 10, 2023, at approximately 20:24, while rabbit hunting north of the Sterling Highway at mile 73.5 Nicholas Abraham Age 34 of Sterling AK was attacked by a sow brown bear with cubs," the report said.

Brown bears are a large species of bear, usually known as grizzly bears across North America. They are very common in Alaska, with an estimated 30,000 brown bears across the state, a number that represents more than 98 percent of the U.S. population, and over 70 percent of the North American population.

A stock image of a brown bear, also known as a grizzly bear. A man in Alaska was attacked by a brown bear on June 10. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

They appear similar to their black bear cousins, but are often larger, measuring between around 5 feet and 9 feet from nose to tail, and up to five feet high at the shoulder. Brown bears eat a wide range of foods, from vegetation like berries and roots to salmon and even larger mammals like moose and caribou, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The bears cannot be reliably distinguished using their coat colors: black bears may appear brown, and brown bears may appear black, or even reddish in tone. Brown bears are usually not aggressive but may attack if they feel that they or their cubs are threatened, or in rare cases, as a predatory attack.

"Abraham became aware of the sow when he was about 15 feet from her," troopers spokesman Justin Freeman told local the Anchorage Daily News. "She was on him immediately after he became aware of her."

Females with cubs are dangerous, as they are incredibly protective of their young. Female brown bears give birth over the winter, and stay with their cubs until the latter are around two-and-a-half years old.

A stock image of a bear and her cub. A hunter in Alaska has shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked him. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

"Typically, things that can spur an aggressive response from a bear are a surprise encounter…or encountering a female bear with cubs at close range, or encountering a bear that is protecting food, like an animal carcass," Greg Lemon, a spokesperson from Montana's Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, previously told Newsweek.

Abraham got away from the attacking sow after he shot her.

"Abraham was able to shoot and kill the sow with a 44 handgun," the AST report said.

There was no sign of the cubs nearby when Alaska Wildlife Troopers investigated the site of the bear mauling on Sunday.

Abraham drove himself to the hospital after the attack. He had non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game warns that those who encounter a defensive bear should not run, and rather talk to the bear in a calm voice while slowly moving away. If the bear approaches you, they advise stopping and standing your ground, while trying to seem non-threatening. However, if you are between a female bear and her cubs, they advise not stopping but moving away slowly and immediately.

If a defensive bear launches into an attack, they suggest lying face down to protect your stomach and using your arms to protect your neck and face. If the bear begins acting more aggressively, they advise fighting back, trying to act like much more of a threat and focussing on the bear's face or muzzle.

