Infectious Disease Found in Dogs Has Begun Spreading to Humans

By
Science Reporter

A canine disease that has rarely been reported in humans has been identified in two individuals in the U.K.

Brucellosis caused by Brucella canis was previously only seen in dogs imported into the U.K. but since 2020 has been spreading between local dogs, a report by the Human Animal Infections and Risk Surveillance group released on September 18 reveals.

"As of July 2023, 2 laboratory-confirmed cases of B. canis human infection have been identified in the UK," the report stated. "One case was identified from clinical suspicion after presenting at hospital. A second case had no clinical symptoms, worked at a veterinary practice and was identified through the follow-up of individuals exposed to positive dogs. In both incidents, the implicated dogs were not known to be infected at the time of human exposure, but subsequently tested positive.

"This incident was also the first time dog-to-dog transmission of B. canis had been identified in the UK."

sick dog
A stock image of a sick dog. The bacteria B. canis has been spreading between dogs in the U.K. and has infected two humans this year. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

This outbreak among U.K.-native dogs is likely the result of breeding in kennels, leading to contact and mating with imported dogs or the offspring of imported dogs. The disease is endemic in parts of Eastern Europe, including Romania, from where many dogs are imported to the U.K.

B. canis is a bacteria that can infect dogs, and is transmitted via genital, conjunctival, and oronasal mucosae, usually during social, grooming and sexual activities between the dogs.

The disease has an incubation period ranging from weeks to years, the report states. Symptoms of the condition in humans include fever, headaches and muscle pain, and in very rare cases, complications including endocarditis, arthritis, meningitis and even Guillain Barré syndrome. There have been no recorded human deaths from the disease.

brucella
A stock image of Brucella bacteria. Brucellosis, caused by Brucella canis, was previously only seen in dogs imported into the U.K. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

"There are no reports of human-to-human transmission of B. canis, although this is theoretically possible as blood transfusion, organ transplantation and transmission via contact with reproductive tissues have been reported for other Brucella species, although in very limited numbers," the report states. "This would not generally be considered a commonly occurring pathway for human-to-human transmission."

To prevent the spread among dogs, the U.K. government is considering setting up B. canis screening to prevent infected animals from entering the country. The report says that because of B. canis' ability to withstand antimicrobial treatment, the only surefire way to prevent a dog from spreading the disease is euthanasia.

"Euthanasia of infected dogs is considered the only way to completely remove the risk of future onward transmission," says the report. "The decision to euthanise is a matter for the owner(s) and their private veterinary surgeon and their willingness to accept the residual risks, which will vary on a case-by-case basis, if this course of action is not taken. If an infected animal is not euthanised, the dog may be neutered and concurrently treated with a course of antimicrobials."

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about B. canis? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

About the writer


Jess Thomson is a Newsweek Science Reporter based in London UK. Her focus is reporting on science, technology and healthcare. She has covered weird animal behavior, space news and the impacts of climate change extensively. Jess joined Newsweek in May 2022 and previously worked at Springer Nature. She is a graduate of the University of Oxford. Languages: English.

You can get in touch with Jess by emailing j.thomson@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC