Brutal Message About Heartless 'Becky' Displayed at Coors Field Goes Viral

An unusual scoreboard message displayed at a Colorado Rockies baseball game is making waves online.

The Rockies disappointed home fans with a 4-1 loss to the Houston Astros at Coors Field on Wednesday afternoon. However, the game itself was soon overshadowed online by images of a bizarre diatribe that appeared during the game on the scoreboard.

The message, which appeared under the heading "Game Notes," was directed toward an apparently heartless person named "Becky." Within hours, a picture of the scoreboard tweeted by Denver sports reporter Suzie Hunter had been viewed more than 2 million times.

"Using stethoscope to listen to the heart, cardiologists can detect narrow valves, valve leakage, and/or abnormal rhythm," the message reads. "Don't bother asking him to check YOUR heart though, Becky. That crushed Titanic sub has more life inside it than that collapsed troll cave you call a chest cavity."

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, home to the Colorado Rockies, is pictured on August 30, 2019. A bizarre scoreboard message about someone named "Becky" shown during the Rockies' Wednesday afternoon loss is making a splash online. Robert Alexander/Getty

Hunter's tweet showing the message was accompanied by the comment, "Whoever runs the scoreboard at Coors Field is NOT OKAY."

Whoever runs the scoreboard at Coors Field is NOT OKAY. pic.twitter.com/lg5jcoIrDs — Suz Now (Suzie's Version) (Eras Tour 7/15 version) (@TheSuzieHunter) July 19, 2023

Newsweek reached out to the Rockies for comment and additional information on the message via email on Wednesday.

Hunter was not alone in expressing concern for the author of the strange statement, with many others suggesting that the unknown writer should be "checked on."

"Someone please check in on the person who manages the scoreboard at Coors Field #Rockies," the Barstool Denver account tweeted.

Someone please check in on the person who manages the scoreboard at Coors Field #Rockies



(📸: @TheSuzieHunter ) pic.twitter.com/3klalFiEA0 — Barstool Denver (@BarstoolDenver) July 19, 2023

"IS THE SCOREBOARD OPERATOR OKAY???" tweeted the FanDuel account.

"Someone check on the Coors Field scoreboard operator ... they need a hug," @CoreyClayton tweeted.

Someone check on the Coors Field scoreboard operator ... they need a hug. @Rockies @MLB https://t.co/LYaa5bFm7K — Corey Clayton (@CoreyClayton) July 19, 2023

Scores of commentators suggested that the message was related to a brutal breakup involving the scoreboard operator. Newsweek was unable to find any evidence to support the theory, or even the existence of "Becky," at the time of publication.

"She doesn't deserve you, Coors Field scoreboard operator," @JomboyMedia tweeted.

She doesn’t deserve you, Coors Field scoreboard operator



(via @TheSuzieHunter) pic.twitter.com/XbAUPmYCJ2 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 19, 2023

"We are never, ever, ever getting back together — the MLB scoreboard operator's version," tweeted @KevinDSprague.

We are never, ever, ever getting back together — the MLB scoreboard operator’s version https://t.co/4K5FLYWCtp — 𝙺𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗 𝚂𝚙𝚛𝚊𝚐𝚞𝚎 (@KevinDSprague) July 19, 2023

"I feel like we need to hear Becky's side of the matter," tweeted @4lisaguerrero.

I feel like we need to hear Becky’s side of the matter. https://t.co/Fi3WMZq45B — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) July 19, 2023

"Yowza. The scoreboard operator at Coors Field chose VIOLENCE today," @alamble tweeted alongside a "dizzy face" emoji.

Yowza. The scoreboard operator at Coors Field chose VIOLENCE today. 😵 https://t.co/zxCazVJV3x — Alyson (@alamble) July 19, 2023

"There are boyfriends and husbands all over Coors Field trying to convince their Becky that this wasn't about them," tweeted @Brent4AZ.

There are boyfriends and husbands all over Coors Field trying to convince their Becky that this wasn’t about them. — Brent Kleinman🌵 (@Brent4AZ) July 19, 2023

If the message was meant to signal the end of a romantic relationship between the author and "Becky," it would not have been the first time that a baseball scoreboard was used publicly facilitate a breakup.

During an August 2021 minor-league Akron RubberDucks game, a "Fan Shout-Out" message displayed on the scoreboard was apparently used to deliver a harsh relationship-ending message to a woman named "Alyssa."

"Alyssa, this relationship is OVER," read the message, which was signed by a "Tim."

Jack Haines, RubberDucks creative services coordinator, told Newsweek at the time that it was "was not the first break up message we've seen on our board." The "Fan Shout-Outs" could be purchased by fans for $5 per message.