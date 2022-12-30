Who Is Bryan Christopher Kohberger? Suspect Arrested in Idaho Murders

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, according to the Associated Press.

A law enforcement official told the AP that Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested by local police on Friday morning in Pennsylvania. According to the AP, arrest paperwork was filed in Pennsylvania's Monroe County after a warrant was issued by the Moscow Police Department on first-degree murder charges for Kohberger.

The announcement of an arrest comes over a month after Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were found fatally stabbed at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho. All four were students at the University of Idaho.

The Moscow Police Department has led the investigation with assistance from the Idaho State Police and local FBI offices.

For over a month, police were unable to successfully identify a suspect or person of interest in the crime, prompting widespread speculation and rumors across social media. Police also were unable to find the weapon used in the crime, but they said that a fixed-blade knife was believed to have been used.

Earlier this month, the Moscow Police Department announced details of a white Hyundai Elantra that they were searching for.

"Progress continues to locate the white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra believed to be in the immediate area of the King Road residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) may have critical information to share about this case," the Moscow Police Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Throughout the ongoing investigation, police have continued to receive thousands of tips from the public and have conducted over 300 interviews. According to police, over 100 pieces of physical evidence were recovered from the crime scene and roughly 4,000 photos were taken at the scene by investigators.

The fatal stabbings were believed to have occurred in the late hours of November 13, after the four victims returned to the residence. According to police, Mogen and Goncalves returned home around 1:56 a.m. local time, while Chapin and Kernodle are believed to have returned at around 1:45 a.m. local time.

There were also two other surviving roommates in the residence, and both have been cleared by investigators.

The Moscow Police Department is expected to hold a press conference on Friday afternoon, where they will likely provide more information on the arrest.

Newsweek reached out to the Moscow Police Department and FBI offices in Pennsylvania for comment.

Update 12/30/22, 12:30 p.m. ET: This article was updated with additional information.