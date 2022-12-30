Bryan Kohberger Arrest Leaves Questions on Idaho Murders Still Unanswered

Questions about the homicide of four Idaho college students remain unanswered despite the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger on Friday.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and burglary in Chestnuthill Township, Pennsylvania—over 2,000 miles away from the site of the murders in Moscow, Idaho. University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, both 20, were found dead after being fatally stabbed alongside their 21-year-old classmates Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen at an off-campus residence on November 13.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said during a press conference on Friday that officials were "limited" in what information could be released to the public "due to Idaho state law."

More information, including Kohberger's arrest warrant, is expected to be released after the suspect has been extradited from Pennsylvania and appears in court in Idaho. Kohberger is set to make a court appearance in Pennsylvania on January 3 prior to the extradition.

Unanswered questions include the whereabouts of the weapon that was used in the stabbings, which police previously described as a "fixed-blade knife."

Police found a white Hyundai Elantra, a car that had been the focus of an appeal to the public and an intensive search in the weeks following the murders, at the Pennsylvania home of Kohberger.

Fry said that police were "still looking for all pieces of evidence" including the murder weapon. He said that details about the manner in which the car was found were "still part of the investigation that will come up in the future." Police said in a press release on Thursday that "progress" was being made in locating the vehicle.

Many details about Kohberger, a graduate student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, and his apparent journey from Idaho to Pennsylvania are also unclear.

Fry said that details about how police identified Kohberger as a suspect and apparently tracked him across the country would be released "as soon as" possible.

In addition, a potential motive for the murders remains unclear. It is also unknown whether Kohberger knew any of the victims. Despite being in different states, the suspect and the victims lived close to each other, as the University of Idaho is located about 10 miles away from Washington State University.

"[The motive] will come out as we continue the investigation," said Fry. "What we still ask is for people to continually send us things in the tip line. We are still looking for more information. We're still trying to build that picture....We're putting all the pieces together and that will help."

When reached by Newsweek, the Moscow Police Department declined to comment.