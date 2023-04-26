Bryan Kohberger Case Gets New Prosecutors

Two special assistant attorneys general have been appointed to the Bryan Kohberger Idaho murder case, according to reports.

NewsNation's Brian Entin took to Twitter on Monday and tweeted that the Latah County prosecutor had asked for the state's assistance and that this request was granted by the judge.

Kohberger has been held in jail since his extradition to Idaho in early January to face charges in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20.

He is alleged to have fatally stabbed each of the victims in the off-campus residence at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022.

On December 30, Kohberger, 28, was arrested at his parent's residence in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. Kohberger was attending Washington State University at the time of the murders, with his former lawyer in Pennsylvania saying that his client was "eager to be exonerated."

Kohberger hasn't yet entered a plea to four counts of first-degree murder and burglary.

The tweet by Entin also shared images of the petition for the appointment of the special assistant attorneys general.

It showed that prosecuting attorney William W. Thompson, Jr., who also goes by Bill Thompson, was seeking to appoint Deputy Attorney General Jeff Nye and Deputy Attorney General Ingrid Batey for the roles.

The petition went on to say that Thompson wished to fully utilize the expertise and additional resources of the Office of the Attorney General in this case.

Criminal defence attorney Jessica Bublitz spoke with Entin on NewsNation on Monday night and reflected on this latest development.

She said: "We're still in the discovery process. We haven't even made it to the preliminary hearing.

"You have to realize, the preliminary hearing is the beginning. That's where they find probable cause. After that is probably where he (Kohberger) would plead guilty or not guilty.

"We're still at the very early stages, and it doesn't really signify anything to me; other than, this would be a good time to bring in some additional resources."

Kohberger's defense team has also been taking steps to prepare for the upcoming trial.

Over the weekend, Kohberger's defense filed a court document seeking to have Bethany Funke testify. Funke was one of the two roomates of the four victims who survived the incident.

The document read: "Portions of information Ms. Funke has is exculpatory to the defendant.

"Ms. Funke's information is unique to her experiences and cannot be provided by another witness. Bethany Funk [sic] resides in the State of Nevada and it is necessary to subpoena this witness because the witness' testimony is material and necessary to this case."

Newsweek has contacted William Thompson via email for comment.