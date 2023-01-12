Bryan Kohberger Updates: Suspect in Idaho Murders Appears in Court Today
- Bryan Kohberger, the suspect charged over the murders of four University of Idaho students, is appearing in court today in Latah County, Idaho.
- Today's court appearance is scheduled for 8 a.m. local time, at which attorneys will decide how to proceed ahead of his initial preliminary hearing.
- Kohberger was extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho last week, after being arrested at his parents' home some 2,500 miles away from the scene of the crime.
- The affidavit in the case was released last Thursday, offering insight into how police linked Kohberger to the Idaho case, and how they tracked him down across the country, whilst no obvious motive for the murders has yet been presented.
- Jason LaBar, the public defender who represented Kohberger in Pennsylvania, has said the suspect is "eager to be exonerated" of the charges he is facing.
- Attorneys, investigators and others are barred from talking about the case publicly after an Idaho judge issued a gag order prohibiting those involved in the case from discussing anything "reasonably likely to interfere with a fair trial."
Follow our live updates below:
University of Idaho Students Return
University of Idaho students resumed classes after winter break on Wednesday.
The murders of November 13 led to almost half of the university's students leaving Moscow and choosing to take classes remotely as weeks went by without an arrest.
Among those who returned to campus this week were victim Ethan Chapin's siblings.
"The students are back and enrollments are looking good," university spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Associated Press.
"I think everybody's happy to be back under the circumstances. They're relieved that an arrest has been made, and ready to focus on the semester."
The university has posted resources to help students and their families here.
Neighbor Says Kohberger Discussed Idaho Murders With Him
A neighbor who lives in Bryan Kohberger's apartment building in Pullman, Washington, says they spoke about the murders days after they occurred.
The neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told CBS News that Kohberger "brought it up in conversation" a few days after November 13.
"[He] asked if I had heard about the murders, which I did. And then he said, 'Yeah, seems like they have no leads. Seems like it was a crime of passion,'" the neighbor said.
"At the time of our conversation, it was only a few days after it happened so there wasn't much details out."
Kohberger Won't Get Fair Trial In Idaho, Public Defender Says
Jason LaBar, the public defender who represented Bryan Kohberger in Pennsylvania, does not believe he can get a fair trial in Idaho.
"There is no way he can get a fair trial in Moscow, Idaho. I don't know if he can get a fair trial in Idaho," LaBar told NewsNation's Brian Entin.
LaBar said that's due to the massive amount of attention the case has attracted in the news media and on social media.
"This has blown up on social media to a point where most people ages of 18 to 25 have actually posted comments on it," he said.
"People are too free to express their views without repercussions... and in this case, a lot of people have already expressed either guilt or innocence and really neither helps either the prosecution or defense."
What Will Happen At Bryan Kohberger's Court Appearance Today
Bryan Kohberger will today appear before a magistrate judge in Courtroom 1 of the Latah County Courthouse.
Today's hearing is a status conference that is set to begin at 8 a.m. PST.
During the hearing, the magistrate judge will discuss the scheduling of court dates with Kohberger's attorney and the prosecutor.
Other things could happen that might change the trajectory of the case, such as Kohberger waiving his right to a speedy trial or deciding to skip the preliminary hearing.
Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He has yet to enter a plea.