University of Idaho Students Return

University of Idaho students resumed classes after winter break on Wednesday.

The murders of November 13 led to almost half of the university's students leaving Moscow and choosing to take classes remotely as weeks went by without an arrest.

Among those who returned to campus this week were victim Ethan Chapin's siblings.

"The students are back and enrollments are looking good," university spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Associated Press.

"I think everybody's happy to be back under the circumstances. They're relieved that an arrest has been made, and ready to focus on the semester."

The university has posted resources to help students and their families here.