Bryan Kohberger Could Face Death Penalty if Convicted—Defense Attorney

Bryan Kohberger, who has been arrested as a suspect in the murder of four Idaho students, could face the death penalty, according to a defense attorney.

The Moscow Police Department in Idaho had been on the hunt for a suspect following the killings of four University of Idaho students on November 13.

The four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were all found dead in their off-campus residence at 1122 King Street in Moscow.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was arrested at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania on December 30.

A NonStop Local report highlighted what could happen next and how legal proceedings could pan out.

Kohberger's extradition hearing is set to take place at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsberg, Pennsylvania at 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The hearing is expected to be quick as Kohberger's attorney has said he intends to waive his extradition hearing.

Following the hearing Kohberger could be taken to Idaho as soon as Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

Criminal defense attorney Jim Siebe told NonStop Local that, if found guilty, Kohberger could face the death penalty. But this would ultimately come down to the actions of the prosecuting attorney, Bill Thompson.

He said: "Well, I would certainly think [the death penalty] would be [requested].

"I can't speak for the prosecuting attorney, obviously. He's the one that makes the determination based on consultation with his law enforcement people, the families and some determination as to the personal circumstances of the personal defendant.

"In a case where the defendant is subject to a severe mental illness, that's really Bill's call."

According to the report, some legal experts have suggested that Kohberger could face a preliminary hearing within 14 days of arriving in Idaho.

One scenario would see the prosecutor and Kohberger appear before a magistrate judge and evidence presented against the suspect that supports the theory he committed the crimes.

If the judge is swayed by the evidence, Kohberger would then face an arraignment in front of a district judge, followed by a pretrial conference and jury trial.

Another scenario could see Thompson opt to present his evidence to a grand jury instead.

The case would begin with a private meeting between 12 jury members and Thompson. Neither the judge nor Kohberger would be present for this.

Ultimately, the grand jury would then decide if there was enough evidence to move forward with the case.

If so, Kohberger would appear in front of a district judge for arraignment, then a pretrial conference and jury trial.

Newsweek has contacted the Moscow Police Department for comment.