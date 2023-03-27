Bryan Kohberger's Drastic Change Behind Bars—Reports

Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students after breaking into a rental home on November 13.

Kohberger, 28, has been held in the Latah County Jail since January, following his arrest in Pennsylvania on December 30.

According to sources, he has lost a "significant" amount of weight while in jail.

Kohberger, 28, is accused of breaking into a rental home in Moscow, Idaho in the early hours of November 13 and fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20. At the time of the killings, he was a Ph.D. student at Washington State University in nearby Pullman.

He has been held in the tiny Latah County Jail since early January after being extradited to Idaho following his arrest in Pennsylvania.

He has not yet entered a plea to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, but a lawyer who previously represented him in Pennsylvania said he was "eager to be exonerated."

According to NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield, jail sources say Kohberger has shed a lot of weight in the past three or so months.

She suggested that could be because Kohberger's vegan diet is not going well, because he is not a fan of the food he is served or because he wants to lose weight.

Banfield also reported that a witness says Kohberger often walks around smiling like he "has not a care in the world" and is getting a lot of sleep.

Kohberger has been attending Mass on Sundays.

"He's also found God or Jesus or I don't know someone because he yet again went to Mass yesterday,"Banfield said.

As previously reported, Kohberger is permitted to attend church services in a multipurpose room at the tiny jail. He is allowed to be in the room along with other inmates, but is not allowed to interact with them.

Kohberger is kept isolated from other inmates in his own cell, where he has access to his own television.

That television is positioned just outside the bars of his cell, according to Banfield.

Kohberger also has access to a tablet that has older movies that he can watch if he pays five cents per minute, she said.

Inmates can also pay to use the tablets to make video calls or access email, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.

That is helpful for those working at the facility because it likely means fewer visitations and the risks associated with them, she said.

"When you have people coming in and out to visit, you risk the worry of contraband coming in, you risk the worry of contraband going out," she said. "You also risk fights. I've been in these visitation rooms, and fights break out, screaming matches, physical altercations.

"You have to have multiple staff watching these visitations in many situations. So depending on their setup, it can be a good situation to do it remotely."

Kohberger's preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on June 26.